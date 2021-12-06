Wallace State hosting Christmas Spectacular December 9

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — If you need a little Christmas, the Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts programs will provide some holiday spirit during its annual Christmas Spectacular on Thursday, Dec. 9. The 7:00 p.m. concert in the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre inside the Gudger Student Center is free and open to the public.

“We’re excited to have a live audience for this year’s Christmas Spectacular,” said Ricky Burks, chair of Wallace States Fine and Performing Arts program and director of the Wallace State Jazz Band. The 2020 Christmas Spectacular was filmed in advance and aired on the college’s YouTube channel.

“I know our students are looking forward to performing live for family, friends and the community,” said Tiffany Richter, director of the Wallace State Singers and Concert Choir. “As performers, we feed off an audience’s response and there’s no better feeling than sincere and joyful applause from spectators.”

Performances will feature students from the Wallace State Jazz Band, Concert Band, Concert Choir, Singers, Vocal Jazz ensemble and Allegro Dance Theatre.

“From ‘Blue Christmas’ to ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman’ you’ll hear a variety of holiday tunes to put you in the Yuletide spirit,” Richter said. Along with group performances, several students will be spotlighted in solo pieces. And it’s very likely that Frosty the Snowman and Santa Claus will make a special appearance.”

For more information about the show, contact Jessica Chairez at 256-352-8277 or jessica.chairez@wallacestate.edu .

The Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts program will be holding auditions for the 2022-2023 academic year in February and March of 2022. Auditions will be held Feb. 11 and March 11 from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. each day.

Visit https://www.wallacestate.edu/fpa for more information about the program and its ensembles.