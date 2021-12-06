ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Wallace State hosting Christmas Spectacular December 9

By Gail Crutchfield WSCC
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. — If you need a little Christmas, the Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts programs will provide some holiday spirit during its annual Christmas Spectacular on Thursday, Dec. 9. The 7:00 p.m. concert in the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre inside the Gudger Student Center is free and open to the public.

“We’re excited to have a live audience for this year’s Christmas Spectacular,” said Ricky Burks, chair of Wallace States Fine and Performing Arts program and director of the Wallace State Jazz Band. The 2020 Christmas Spectacular was filmed in advance and aired on the college’s YouTube channel.

“I know our students are looking forward to performing live for family, friends and the community,” said Tiffany Richter, director of the Wallace State Singers and Concert Choir. “As performers, we feed off an audience’s response and there’s no better feeling than sincere and joyful applause from spectators.”

Performances will feature students from the Wallace State Jazz Band, Concert Band, Concert Choir, Singers, Vocal Jazz ensemble and Allegro Dance Theatre.

“From ‘Blue Christmas’ to ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman’ you’ll hear a variety of holiday tunes to put you in the Yuletide spirit,” Richter said. Along with group performances, several students will be spotlighted in solo pieces. And it’s very likely that Frosty the Snowman and Santa Claus will make a special appearance.”

For more information about the show, contact Jessica Chairez at 256-352-8277 or jessica.chairez@wallacestate.edu .

The Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts program will be holding auditions for the 2022-2023 academic year in February and March of 2022. Auditions will be held Feb. 11 and March 11 from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. each day.

Visit https://www.wallacestate.edu/fpa for more information about the program and its ensembles.

The Cullman Tribune

Susan Moore hosting inaugural Christmas parade Dec. 11

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – The town of Susan Moore in Blount County is holding its first ever Christmas Parade and Festival. The festival will begin at 10:00 a.m., with the parade beginning at 12:00 p.m. The world-famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile will join the parade, as well as Big Al from the University of Alabama and the Wallace State Community College cheerleaders and mascot. Classic cars and civil war reenactors will be a part of the lineup. To participate in the parade, call 256-390-0086 by Thursday. The parade will line up at the Susan Moore school parking lot. After the parade, there will be a chili cook-off. The festival will feature music and food vendors selling cotton candy, barbeque, and Mexican food. Queenies Weenie Wagon from Oneonta will also be at the festival. All vendors with a health inspection report are welcome to attend the festival. There are no fees for vendor booths. Call 256-390-0086 to participate as a vendor or to compete in the cook-off. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arley Senior Center Christmas party taking place Dec. 6

ARLEY, Ala. – The Arley Senior Center will be holding a bingo, potluck and silent auction Christmas party at the Arley Fire Department on Dec. 6 from 5-8:30 p.m. There will be prizes for bingo, as well as desserts provided by the center. This will be the only meeting held this month, so members can spend time with their loved ones during Christmas.   The Senior Center director Cathy Cooper hopes to raise as much money as possible to get the group their own building. She says, “We feel we are really close to getting the building here in Arley.” The group is accepting donations to raise money as well as doing a silent auction. Some of the items being auctioned off are a large wooden globe, an Alabama Crimson Tide XL vintage Starter bomber jacket and a Louis Vuitton bag.  The Senior Center is located at 236 County Road 77, Arley, Alabama.  Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville Civitan Club to host Christmas parade today

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The 32nd Annual Cullman County Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 beginning at noon in downtown Hanceville. Hanceville Civitan Club President-Elect Brenda Carter said they are excited for another eventful Christmas parade event.  “We start at Wallace State Community College and proceed down Highway-31 to the fire station,” Carter said. “This year, we are honoring our first responders and those who work in law enforcement and serve our communities. We start the lineup and begin registering at 10:00 a.m. and roll out at noon.” Carter said that anyone can participate, they just ask for a $5 donation to...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Berlin Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Breakfast With Santa fundraiser thanks sponsors for successful turnout

BERLIIN, Ala. – The Berlin Volunteer Fire Department held a Pancake Breakfast with Santa fundraiser on Saturday. The event took place from 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. with a drive thru and walk-in option for pick up. “We are doing this for the less fortunate children in Welti, Holly Pond and Fairview schools. We have lists for the kids and everything, and we are going to buy gifts for them and when we get through with buying the gifts, if we have any money left, we are going to divide it up amongst the families and give them gift certificates for...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman continues holiday tradition with Christmas Parade and tree lighting ceremony

CULLMAN, Ala. – This 2021 holiday season saw a return to tradition Friday evening when Cullman celebrated its annual Christmas in Cullman parade and tree lighting. The parade took place down 1st Avenue, running from Busy Bee Café, through the Warehouse District and concluding at Depot Park, where the town Christmas tree sat with its silhouette illuminated by countless lights, waiting patiently to be brought to life. Cullman City Parks and Recreation Recreational Development Director Christy Turner previously shared with The Tribune on the highly anticipated event, “The parade is always a fun event and is the perfect way to bring...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Pop-up drive-in to bring Christmas movies to Cullman Fairgrounds for December

CULLMAN, Ala. – Throwback Outdoor Cinema, a pop-up drive in theatre, will be presenting holiday films at the Cullman Fairgrounds throughout the month of December. Only 45 tickets are available per film. Advance tickets are now on sale at Throwback Outdoor Cinema Event through Eventbrite for $25 per vehicle. The gates are open 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the films. Kernel Kullman popcorn is also available for pre-order if you purchase your ticket in advance. Here is the list of dates and films featured: 12/4 and 12/5 – “Elf” 5:30pm12/10 – “Home Alone” 6:30pm12/11 – “Ernest Saves Christmas” 5:30pm12/12 – “A Christmas Story” 5:30pm12/17 – “The Polar Express” 6:30pm12/18 – “It’s a Wonderful Life” 5:30pm12/19 – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” 5:30pm12/22 – “Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” 6:30pm12/23 – “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” 6:30pm To order tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/throwback-outdoor-cinema-36125439233?ref=eofblike&fbclid=IwAR1B60NaCOKFRyRDoUC2iLZUL28YjV6uwjkkMD8TfDN2qMcBeWTLBNkPeoU. The Fairgrounds are located at 1501 Sportsman Lake Rd NW, Cullman. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

East Cullman Baptist Association collecting backpacks for Christmas donation event Dec. 8-9

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The East Cullman Baptist Association is preparing to hold their annual Christmas Backpacks Mission Project for the 2021 holiday season. This is a donation event designed to provide children in Cullman County with toys, clothes, food and hygiene products, while also sharing the Christmas Story across the community. The zippered backpacks and packed gifts should be NEW items and should each include a copy of the Christmas Story, which are available for pickup at the ECBA Ministry Resource Center. The following is a list of suggested items to be included in the backpacks: Toys (at least 1 item)...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Curt’s Closet adds Wallace State as drop-off location

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Curt’s Closet, a non-profit organization located at 1101 3rd Ave SE, has over 20 drop off locations in Cullman and has recently added Wallace State Community College to the drop-off list. For Christmas, Curt’s Closet will be providing gifts for 300+ children up to 18 years old. The Bailey Building at Wallace […]
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Community Policy