Prosecutor criticizes school over run-up to mass shooting

By AP Newsroom
 2 days ago
The prosecutor overseeing the case against the student accused in last week’s deadly Michigan school shooting and who took took the rare step of charging his parents has left open the possibility that school officials could also face charges.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Monday on ABC's “Good Morning America" that the investigation into Tuesday's attack at Oxford High School will determine whether school officials will face charges.

She noted that three hours before 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire, killing four students and wounding six others and a teacher, the he was sent back to class after his parents and school counselors met about a drawing a teacher found on his desk showing a bullet and the words “blood everywhere.”

