State representative Jim O' Day broke down how the $4 billion coronavirus relief bill will impact communties in central Massachusetts. O' Day said he was able to secure more than $1 million for initiatives across Worcester and West Boylston. For example, more than $450,000 will go to the Child Protection Program at UMass Memorial. The program provides 24/7 pediatric abusive injury care and health care examinations. O'Day said he was also able to get $150,000 for cleaning and repairs at Indian Lake.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO