2021 has shown that cryptocurrencies are just one aspect of the wider crypto world. The NFT boom, and the resulting rise in blockchain gaming, came to occupy a large portion of the media’s attention. The evolution is more than visible: while at first nobody understood the purpose of NFTs as a phenomenon, crypto games provided fully-working ecosystems for this new, innovative type of digital item, and now the burgeoning metaverse has hit the nail on the head. Everything has seemingly come full circle as Vitalik Buterin originally created Ethereum because once of his gaming characters lost some of their abilities.

