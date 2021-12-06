These 7 Longest-Standing Restaurants In New Jersey Have Served Mouthwatering Meals For Decades

What’s the easiest way to quickly tell a restaurant is good? See how long it’s been in business! And in New Jersey, you’ll find there are many amazing restaurants that have been around for decades — and some that have even been around for centuries! Here are just a few of our favorite historic restaurants in the state.

1. The Black Horse Tavern and Pub

2. Knife and Fork Inn

3. Krug's Tavern

4. Patsy's Tavern

5. Lambertville House

6. Ho-Ho-Kus Inn and Tavern

7. Moore's Tavern and Sports Bar

8. White House Sub Shop

9. The Clinton House

Enjoy upscale cuisine inside a renovated 1740 stagecoach house in Mendham! This place has a lengthy history.This gorgeous restaurant, known for steak and seafood, is a staple on the Atlantic City dining scene. It's been around since 1912!Krug's Tavern in Newark hasn't been around as long as some of the other restaurants on this list — but it's still been in operation for almost 100 years! This pub was first opened in 1932.The pizza at this Paterson restaurant is absolutely amazing. The proof is in the place's longevity: It first opened in 1931.This historic inn, which has been around since the 1700s, also doubles as a restaurant and an event space. It's got so much elegance and charm!Located in the town of the same name, this tavern that focuses on American cuisine has been around since 1790!Head to Freehold Township to enjoy drinks and pub fare at this fun sports bar, which was first established in 1787.This sandwich shop is basically an iconic New Jersey institution. It opened in Atlantic City back in 1946.This restaurant hasn't just survived decades — it's been around for centuries! The Clinton House first opened up in 1743, and is one of the most historic places in the state.

Which of these restaurants have you been to?

