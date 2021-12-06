AP Top Stories December 6 A

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Top Stories December 6

shorelinemedia.net
 3 days ago

Here are the top stories for Monday, December 6th: Modi and Putin meet in New Delhi;

www.shorelinemedia.net

Comments / 0

glamourmagazine.co.uk

I was forced to marry an older man at 12-years-old. By 14, I was a mother. This is my story.

'The Heartbeat of Iran' is a new book by award-winning journalist Tara Kangarlou. It features a collection of 24 stories of everyday Iranians living inside their homeland – from the story of a transgender woman in Tehran, to the country's first female race car driver, or a blind environmental activist in the country's poorest state of Sistan and Baluchestan – each chapter is a heartfelt journey into the diversity of beliefs, struggles, and complexities of life in today's Iran.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Biden threatens Putin

In a video call that lasted for just over two hours on Tuesday, President Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that if Russia invades Ukraine the U.S. will impose unprecedented sanctions and provide additional weaponry to the Ukrainians, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. Why it matters: Russia's military activity...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Pope Francis
swiowanewssource.com

Biden visits Coast Guard station on Thanksgiving

The president and first lady visited a Coast Guard station in Massachusetts to convey Thanksgiving greetings virtually to service members around the world and chat with Coast Guard personnel.
FESTIVAL
Lootpress

The price of ignorance at American universities

I was shocked the other day while cleaning out one of my desk drawers. I ran across an old Chicago Tribune article that I had clipped several years ago for my education files. The article expounded on an incident that happened at a California university when a professor entreated his class of incoming freshmen to find a few countries on a map.
COLLEGES
#Trade Union#Breaking News#Ap Archive
News Channel 3-12

White House announces US diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

The Biden administration will not send an official US delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as a statement against China's "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. US athletes will still be allowed to compete.
SPORTS
shorelinemedia.net

Russia's Putin and India's Modi meet in New Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss defense and trade relations as India attempts to balance its ties with the United States.
WORLD
The Independent

Protesting Orthodox priest heckles Pope on Greece visit

Pope Francis was heckled by an elderly Greek Orthodox priest on Saturday as he arrived for a meeting with the head of the country's Orthodox Church, evidence of the lingering distrust between some Orthodox and Catholics 1,200 years after Christianity was cleaved in half. "Pope, you are a heretic!" the priest shouted three times as Francis arrived at the residence of Archbishop Ieronymos in the Greek capital of Athens. The protester fell to the ground as police led him away, and Francis appeared not to notice as he walked into the residence for his private meeting with the Orthodox...
ADVOCACY
New Delhi, IN
Greece
Germany
US News and World Report

Pope Calls Migrant Crisis 'Shipwreck of Civilisation'

Pope Francis condemned the exploitation of migrants for political purposes on Sunday during a visit to the Greek island of Lesbos, branding the global indifference to their plight the "shipwreck of civilisation". Francis walked through the Mavrovouni camp, which holds about 2,300 people, stopping to greet dozens...
WORLD
shorelinemedia.net

The AP Interview: CDC director on omicron variant

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told The Associated Press on Wednesday that U.S. omicron cases so far show mainly mild illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shorelinemedia.net

3 more hostages released in Haiti, including one from Shelby

Three more of the Christian missionaries that were abducted more than seven weeks ago were released Sunday, Dec. 5, with one of them being from Shelby and a member of the Hart Dunkard Brethren Church. This follows two other hostages that were released Sunday, Nov. 21.
SHELBY, MI
Times-Herald

Japanese tycoon blasts off to space

Japanese billionaire and his producer rocketed to space and reached the International Space Station several hours later.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
shorelinemedia.net

Japanese mogul visits International Space Station

A Japanese billionaire and his producer rocketed to space and reached the International Space Station hours later on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Canada indigenous visit to Vatican postponed over Omicron fears

A Canadian indigenous delegation announced Tuesday it is postponing a trip to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis to discuss abuses at church-run residential schools, due to Omicron fears. Pope Francis has also said he would visit Canada at an unspecified date as the Catholic Church seeks to rebuild bridges with the country's indigenous communities after more than 1,300 unmarked graves were discovered at three schools attended by indigenous children as part of a government policy of forced assimilation.
SOCIETY

