While You May Think This Small New Jersey Town Is Holiday Related, It’s Actually Known For This Attraction

 6 days ago

You know how some towns have names that make you just stop in your tracks because they’re so interesting and different? Well, you can certainly find towns like that in New Jersey. There’s one in particular that always evokes images of holidays and Christmas: Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey.

But while the name of Ho-Ho-Kus might be what grabs your attention initially, it’s not the highlight of the town. Ho-Ho-Kus is also home to a very interesting attraction: The Hermitage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R9NDd_0dFN37HS00
The town of Ho-Ho-Kus has an unusual name, for sure. It definitely evokes Christmas!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BunwG_0dFN37HS00
But Ho-Ho-Kus has more than just an unusual holiday-ish name.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7GJS_0dFN37HS00
The Hermitage, which is over 250 years old, is National Historic Landmark.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ic80Z_0dFN37HS00
Tours are held on the weekends. You can wander around the mansion and appreciate its beauty and history.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HysOw_0dFN37HS00
You can also wander the gorgeous grounds surrounding The Hermitage.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5Apy_0dFN37HS00
Oh, and in December, The Hermitage gets into the holiday spirit the town name suggests.

So, plan a visit to Ho-Ho-Kus this winter! Head to The Hermitage, and enjoy all the amazing shops, restaurants, and more to see in the neighborhood.

