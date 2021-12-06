While You May Think This Small New Jersey Town Is Holiday Related, It’s Actually Known For This Attraction

You know how some towns have names that make you just stop in your tracks because they’re so interesting and different? Well, you can certainly find towns like that in New Jersey. There’s one in particular that always evokes images of holidays and Christmas: Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey.

But while the name of Ho-Ho-Kus might be what grabs your attention initially, it’s not the highlight of the town. Ho-Ho-Kus is also home to a very interesting attraction: The Hermitage.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The town of Ho-Ho-Kus has an unusual name, for sure. It definitely evokes Christmas!

But Ho-Ho-Kus has more than just an unusual holiday-ish name.

The Hermitage, which is over 250 years old, is National Historic Landmark.

Tours are held on the weekends. You can wander around the mansion and appreciate its beauty and history.

You can also wander the gorgeous grounds surrounding The Hermitage.

Oh, and in December, The Hermitage gets into the holiday spirit the town name suggests.

So, plan a visit to Ho-Ho-Kus this winter! Head to The Hermitage, and enjoy all the amazing shops, restaurants, and more to see in the neighborhood.