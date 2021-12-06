ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Paul Tisdale has no new worries ahead of league bow as Stevenage boss

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XuEy1_0dFN34dH00

Paul Tisdale is set to take charge of his first league game as Stevenage manager when they host Scunthorpe.

Luke Prosser could be in line to feature following his return to the centre of defence during Boro’s defeat to Yeovil in the FA Cup.

Ever-present Elliott List is expected to line-up having been a key player for the side, scoring eight goals in the league this season.

Stevenage go into the match fourth-from-bottom in League Two.

Bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe have been handed a boost with the return of a trio of players ahead of the trip south

Manager Keith Hill confirmed that striker Ryan Loft and defender Mason O’Malley are both fit and available for selection.

Goalkeeper Rory Watson has also returned to training and fellow keeper Kieran O’Hara has returned to Burton following his emergency loan spell with the club.

The Iron will be without midfielder Alex Kenyon who is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks with a groin problem sustained against Bradford.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Paul Heckingbottom begins second tenure as Blades boss without John Fleck

Paul Heckingbottom will begin his second spell in charge of Sheffield United this year when they host Bristol City on Sunday. The 44-year-old’s first stint was as an 11-match caretaker fighting the tide of inevitable relegation from the Premier League last season, but this time he is the manager on a five-and-a-half-year contract after Slavisa Jokanovic was sacked on Thursday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Prosser
Person
Elliott List
Person
Rory Watson
Person
Alex Kenyon
Person
Kieran O'hara
Person
Ryan Mason
Person
Paul Tisdale
Person
Ryan Loft
Yardbarker

New Man Utd boss already has admiration for Arsenal star

New Manchester United boss is an admirer of one Arsenal man. Before making his breakthrough last season, Emile Smith Rowe already had many admirers in the football circles. The attacking midfielder was the subject of various interests from clubs across Europe, with Barcelona and Tottenham Hots*pur (lost to Mura hahaha) being one of them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Iron
Tribal Football

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: Our situation worries me

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is happy with the confidence he has from the board. Bielsa currently has Leeds sitting 17th on the Premier League table. But he insists: “I lead the players who deserve to be in a higher place. “Leeds trusted me, and my salary proves it. Of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Paul Cook: Ipswich Town sack boss after nine months at League One club

Ipswich have sacked manager Paul Cook following Saturday's FA Cup second-round goalless draw at home to Barrow. The former Accrington, Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan boss, 54, only took over the League One side in March. Ipswich chief executive Mark Ashton said: "Following discussions with the board, we have decided a...
SOCCER
newschain

Injury worries mount for Watford ahead of Chelsea clash

Watford have a mounting casualty list ahead of the visit of Chelsea on Wednesday, with Ismaila Sarr, Ben Foster and Nicolas Nkoulou sidelined until at least January. The club have confirmed Senegal winger Sarr suffered knee ligament damage in the victory over Manchester United on November 20, with his participation in January’s Africa Cup of Nations seemingly in doubt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Hibernian fans justified in venting fury after Livingston defeat – Jack Ross

Jack Ross admitted Hibernian fans were fully justified in venting their fury after his side suffered a seventh defeat in nine cinch Premiership matches away to Livingston. The beleaguered Easter Road side lost 1-0 courtesy of Jack McMillan’s first-half goal on a night when they had defenders Paul McGinn and Paul Hanlon sent off for second bookable offences in the closing five minutes.
SOCCER
newschain

Hayden Mullins bemoans missed chances as Colchester draw at Bradford

Colchester manager Hayden Mullins felt a failure to take “clear-cut” chances cost his team the opportunity to secure three points at Bradford. In a 0-0 draw at Valley Parade, Alan Judge and Freddie Sears were both thwarted in one-on-one situations by recalled home goalkeeper Sam Hornby, while Cole Skuse also missed the target with a free shot on goal late on.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy