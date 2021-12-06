Where You Can The Most Delicious Chicken Sandwich In Oregon

Photo: Getty Images

The chicken sandwich war is raging on, but fast-food restaurants aren't the only contenders. Many restaurants across the United States have this delicious sandwich on their menus. Of course, they have their own takes on the almighty chicken sandwich, which usually comes with a fried chicken breast on a soft bun.

Most joints slap some pickles on it, but the possibilities are endless. Some restaurants load it up with all kinds of ingredients , while others keep it simple and tasty.

With that said, where can you find the best chicken sandwich in Oregon? According to Eat This, Not That! , you can find the most delicious one at...

Jojo !

Here's what the writers said about the spot and their chicken sandwich:

"Jojo knocks it out of the park when it comes to serving up the best fried chicken sandwich in all of Oregon. This local favorite serves up mini fried chicken sliders topped with homemade remoulade and pickle and regular-sized fried chicken sandwiches that will knock your socks off! When you need to take friends out for chicken, this spot can't be beaten."

You can find this restaurant at 3582 SE Powell Blvd in Portland.

