When did you found Heirloom, and what is the story behind it? What was your initial inspiration?. I grew up in South-East India, and I saw first-hand the impacts of climate change on very vulnerable people. They don’t call it climate change, but the increasing levels of cyclones and droughts are impacting lots of these people. And just last year, there was a big once-in-a-century flood that took over my home town, and additionally crazy torrential rain that completely flooded the city. It’s a city of ten million people, and we don’t hear that on the airwaves here in the US, but this is happening and impacting people now.

