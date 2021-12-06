“I Love You, Say It Back” – Full Movie

Recently, ABC hosted the special Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes. Many of the original stars came out to celebrate the event including Facts of Life star Lisa Whelchel, who sang the theme song while wearing the school uniform from the show. Mindy Cohn and Kim Fields also showed up. This left many fans wondering where their co-star Nancy McKeon was.
A new Lifetime movie premiers this weekend, and it features five members of the Brady Bunch cast!. Christopher Knight, who played Peter Brady, joined us today to discuss his role in the film, “Blending Christmas,” which also stars Haylie Duff, Aaron O’Connell, Beth Broderick, Christopher Knight, Greg Evigan, Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, Susan Olsen, Robbie Rist, Telma Hopkins and Jennifer Elise Cox.
Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated their first anniversary on Wednesday (November 16) and took to Instagram Stories to give fans a look inside their private romance. “Happy Anniversary,” the 34-year-old actor wrote alongside a few photos of the couple, including one of the 24-year-old model kissing him on the cheek and another of the pair cuddling close. “It’s been a year crazy!!”
Many fans know the late Florence Henderson for her role as Carol Brady on The Brady Bunch. Florence’s daughter, Barbara followed in her footsteps and even appeared on The Brady Bunch too! She made three appearances on the show, playing three different parts in 1970, 1972, and 1974. It seems the roles helped her catch the acting bug.
Lou Diamond Phillips and his daughter, Gracie Phillips, have signed on to guest star on the upcoming Fox drama “The Cleaning Lady,” Variety has learned exclusively. This will mark the first time the father-daughter duo has acted together onscreen.
The series stars Elodie Yung as Thony, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son, Luca (Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle). But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her...
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott brought all his baby mamas together to reveal their 5-month-old son's secret brain tumor battle before his death. Every woman that Nick has fathered a child with showed up, except Mariah Carey. Article continues below advertisement. On Tuesday, Nick tearfully announced their infant, Zen, had...
"Once Tiffany and I got back on the move, it really didn't allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship." For the first time since news broke of their split, rapper Common is opening up, in depth, about why his relationship with Tiffany Haddish didn’t work out.
Dan Blocker’s son took to Twitter on Friday to pay tribute to his late father on what would have been his birthday. Dirk Blocker wrote, “Thinking of you today, pop. Hardly a day goes by when I’m not influenced by you despite our relatively short time together. If you have a loving relationship with a parent or parents, reach out to them for no other reason than to let them know how you feel.”
For Jennifer Aniston, reuniting with her Friends co-stars hit her harder than she expected. The actress reveals that she walked out of the reunion special after being reminded of the "hardest time" in her life. "Time travel is hard," Aniston tells The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview. "I think...
Rhonda Stubbins White, a television actress who appeared in various titles from the 1990s until this year, has died. She was 60. White's death was confirmed to PEOPLE via her manager, who said the actress died Monday after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news in a...
Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton in 2021 in a breathtaking ceremony at Blake's ranch, after the couple got engaged in 2020. The singer's jaw-dropping engagement ring is a giant rock – and she's flashed it on TV – see the close up photos. While appearing on Home &...
Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
Hawkeye star Fra Fee may have “accidentally” taken a tracksuit home with him from set, but he’s still protecting the fourth live-action MCU series’ many secrets with glee. The Irish actor and singer plays Kazi, Maya “Echo” Lopez’s (Alaqua Cox) top lieutenant in the Tracksuit Mafia. While Fee won’t reveal if the Tracksuit Mafia answers to Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk from Netflix’s Daredevil, he does admit to feeling envious of the Rogers: The Musical performers. After all, his first feature film role was Courfeyrac in Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables, and he has numerous Broadway and West End stage credits...
Michael B. Jordan is showing his appreciation for his friend Sunny Hostin. The A Journal for Jordan star, 34, sent The View co-host, 53, a bouquet on Thursday, following his latest appearance on the ABC talk show this week. "Thank you for the endless support. I always love stopping by to see you! -MBJ," Jordan's card read.
Toya Bush-Harris is gearing up for Christmas. The Married to Medicine cast member is readying her home for the holidays with the most gorgeous, twinkling decorations. She recently shared a look at her elegant tree and other festive touches on Instagram. "Alright, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas,"...
The documentary series “The Beatles: Get Back” has viewers buzzing from the level of intimate access the footage provides, and if you’re wondering what other documentaries are out there that might deliver similarly, we’ve got you covered. Peter Jackson’s three-part “The Beatles: Get Back” assembles candid footage from the band...
Twitch gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will make his animated movie debut, opposite Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg, in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the fourth installment in the hit family-friendly monster franchise.
Blevins, who has 17 million followers on Twitch, will play a character named Party Monster in the Sony Pictures Animation feature. He most recently made a cameo as himself in Ryan Reynolds’ action-comedy “Free Guy.” He also appeared on the second season of Fox’s reality music competition show “The Masked Singer” as “Ice Cream.” Blevins first gained wide attention in March 2018 when he played “Fortnite” with Drake, Travis Scott and...
