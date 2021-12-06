ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poetry Moment: Toi Derricotte and 'A little prayer to our lady'

By WPSU
wpsu.org
 6 days ago

Poetry Moment on WPSU is a program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Host Shara McCallum is this year's Penn State Laureate. Today's poem is "A little prayer to our lady" by Toi Derricotte. Toi Derricotte is the author of six collections of poetry, including "I" New and...

radio.wpsu.org

wpsu.org

Poetry Moment: Chet'la Sebree and 'Mistress of Hypermobility'

Poetry Moment on WPSU is a program featuring the work of contemporary Pennsylvania poets. Host Shara McCallum is this year's Penn State Laureate. Today's poem is "Mistress of Hypermobility" by Chet'la Sebree. Chet'la Sebree is the director of the Stadler Center for Poetry & the Literary Arts and an assistant...
LEWISBURG, PA
illinois.edu

A look back at our favorite moments of 2021

Today we pulled back the curtain here at The 21st and let you hear from the team that puts the show together day in and day out. Our team of producers shared some of our favorite segments from this past year. Segments referenced:. Anna Casey - Aging as a member...
State
Pennsylvania State
cleverock.com

Our Lady Peace Interview | Duncan Coutts

‘Twas the summer of 2002. This writer was getting ready to head off to college and it was time for last one epic summer with the hometown buddies (and high school love). The soundtrack to those memorable days: Our Lady Peace. The band played three shows in Northeast Ohio in as many months, including a show at a record shop at the Mentor Mall, Xfest (remember Xtreme radio?), and, most notably, a taping of an MTV special at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. A summer to remember, indeed. OLP had just released their album ‘Gravity.’ Those songs remind of happy times.
MENTOR, OH
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Reviews: Poetry

In her second collection, Mai Der Vang manipulates collaged declassified documents and redacted files related to the use of chemical weapons on the Hmong people during the 1970s and the United Nations' ensuing investigation, a "pageant of fiasco." In doing so, she not only interrogates the official accounts — that the yellow rain that killed between 10,000 and 40,000 people was bee feces — but also questions how truth is constructed. She also layers her own lines over the collages or writes in conversation with fragments from her extensive historical research: "Let things come clean in a scandalous/ tornado of shimmering truth." In spare lines driven by the imperative, Vang indicts the authorities, while also limning generational trauma as the "second child and firstborn in a new land, daughter who keeps looking back at the sky." She makes good on her promise that "myth will not make us/ into marginalia" by asserting her power over the obscuring language of government reports in these masterful manipulations.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
chestertownspy.org

In the Academy’s Collection: Our Lady of the Iguanas by Graciela Itrubide

The Academy Art Museum of Easton recently has added Graciela Iturbide’s “Our Lady of the Iguanas” (1979) to its growing permanent collection of black and white photographs. Hispanic artist, Iturbide (b. 1942, Mexico City) has achieved an international reputation for her photographs of the indigenous people of Mexico. “Our Lady of the Iguanas” is one of a series of photographs Iturbide took from 1979 to 1986, when she was invited to visit Juchita, a small town on the coast Mexico in the valley of Oaxaca, to photograph the Zapotec people. The Zapotec, known as the “inhabitant of the clouds,” are descendants of an ancient matriarchal society that existed from 500 BCE until 900 CE. Juchitan women run a successful economy based on their ability to trade. The people describe themselves as well nourished, happy, wealthy enough.
EASTON, MD
Hidden City Philadelphia

In Remembrance of Our Lady of the Rosary

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament was originally founded as Our Lady of the Rosary Roman Catholic Church. The congregation was an outgrowth of the neighboring Our Mother of Sorrows. The cornerstone of the church was laid in October 1888 with great fanfare. Over 1,000 people attended the ceremony, with multiple church bands and temperance societies among their numbers. Inside the cornerstone were names of officiating clergymen, the name of the president, the Pennsylvania governor, gold and silver coins minted that year, medals, and copies of The New York Times, and other newspapers from that day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wallace Stevens
msmc.edu

Mount celebrates Our Lady of Guadeloupe feast day

Mount Saint Mary College hosted an early celebration of Our Lady of Guadeloupe with Latin American food, a blessing, and a discussion detailing the significance of the feast day. The feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe is celebrated on December 12. Mary, Mother of God, is the Patron Saint...
NEWBURGH, NY
wpsu.org

Holiday Specials on WPSU 2021

Candles Burning Brightly: a Celebration of Chanukah. Friday, December 3rd 11:00 a.m. Candles Burning Brightly is a one-hour celebration of Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights with an exploration of Chanukah foods and traditional activities … and plenty of music. Saturday, December 18:. The Local Groove. Saturday, December 18,...
MUSIC
stthomas.edu

PHOTOS: Celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe

To celebrate the upcoming Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe (Dec. 12), a Spanish Mass was held Dec. 9 in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. The Mass was followed by a procession to Anderson Student Center, where St. Thomas community members were greeted by a mariachi band serenating Our Lady. Students also shared this faith tradition by storytelling in Father Dorsey Way. Photos by St. Thomas photographer Mark Brown.
SAINT PAUL, MN

