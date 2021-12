The Packers need to defeat the Bears if they want to keep fighting for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here are five bold predictions on how Green Bay can do that. Green Bay and Chicago are bitter rivals, but there’s no question who has the better football team this year. If things go according to plan for the Packers they should comfortably dispatch the Bears at home on Sunday Night Football.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO