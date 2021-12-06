12 inches of snow expected during widespread storm set to hit Colorado

Most Coloradans likely noticed a massive temperature swing between Sunday and Monday morning, as temperatures in the 60s and 70s dropped into the teens in some parts of the state. The widespread temperature swing precedes a wave of wintery weather set to sweep through the Colorado, expected to start dropping snow on Monday afternoon – in a few select places, up to 12 inches.

According to the National Weather Service , widespread snow is expected to hit Colorado from Monday through Tuesday, resulting in up to 12 inches of snow in some mountain ranges with higher local totals possible.

The map below shows the most likely scenario, according to the National Weather Service. As can be seen, the highest snow totals are expected to land in the mountains north of Steamboat Springs, with 12 or more inches expected in some areas. Widespread snow is also expected throughout much of Colorado's mountainous terrain. Meanwhile, it's expected that the Front Range and Eastern Colorado will be missed.

The higher-end projection from the National Weather Service can be seen below. In this scenario, during which more accumulation occurs, snow still favors northern Colorado the most, though much deeper snow will be seen in the southwest and central mountains. Snowfall pushes a little bit farther east toward the Front Range, but still fails to hit major metropolitan areas of Colorado Springs and Denver.

According to OpenSnow.com , it's likely that this wave of snow will be followed by more snow from Thursday to Friday, with potential to drop up to a foot on most mountains and 20 inches or more on some (See their full daily report, including resort predictions, here ).

RELATED: Read more about this second wave of snow here

The news of these storms is likely to be met with joy from slopegoers.

Colorado's snowpack is currently at just 54 percent of the to-date median , with southwest Colorado at a measly 31 percent .

The lack of snow has resulted in more severe drought conditions , with 95 percent of the state currently experiencing some form of drought.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here