12 inches of snow expected during widespread storm set to hit Colorado

By By Spencer McKee
 3 days ago

Most Coloradans likely noticed a massive temperature swing between Sunday and Monday morning, as temperatures in the 60s and 70s dropped into the teens in some parts of the state. The widespread temperature swing precedes a wave of wintery weather set to sweep through the Colorado, expected to start dropping snow on Monday afternoon – in a few select places, up to 12 inches.

According to the National Weather Service , widespread snow is expected to hit Colorado from Monday through Tuesday, resulting in up to 12 inches of snow in some mountain ranges with higher local totals possible.

The map below shows the most likely scenario, according to the National Weather Service. As can be seen, the highest snow totals are expected to land in the mountains north of Steamboat Springs, with 12 or more inches expected in some areas. Widespread snow is also expected throughout much of Colorado's mountainous terrain. Meanwhile, it's expected that the Front Range and Eastern Colorado will be missed.

The higher-end projection from the National Weather Service can be seen below. In this scenario, during which more accumulation occurs, snow still favors northern Colorado the most, though much deeper snow will be seen in the southwest and central mountains. Snowfall pushes a little bit farther east toward the Front Range, but still fails to hit major metropolitan areas of Colorado Springs and Denver.

According to OpenSnow.com , it's likely that this wave of snow will be followed by more snow from Thursday to Friday, with potential to drop up to a foot on most mountains and 20 inches or more on some (See their full daily report, including resort predictions, here ).

RELATED: Read more about this second wave of snow here

The news of these storms is likely to be met with joy from slopegoers.

Colorado's snowpack is currently at just 54 percent of the to-date median , with southwest Colorado at a measly 31 percent .

The lack of snow has resulted in more severe drought conditions , with 95 percent of the state currently experiencing some form of drought.

RcRjr
2d ago

Years ago they would cloud seed here and we had snow on the ground for most of the Winter.

bellovedme
2d ago

If you get paid write these articles, please proofread them before posting them.

'Winter storm warnings' activated in Colorado, extremely dangerous avalanche conditions likely

Widespread 'winter storm warnings' have been issued by the National Weather Service as a storm bears down on Colorado's mountain region, likely to drop heavy snow amid strong winds. The storm is expected to create extremely dangerous avalanche conditions, resulting in an 'avalanche watch' being posted by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, as well.
80-plus percent of Colorado likely to see snow, 2-plus feet expected in mountains

As a big storm sets up to hit Colorado from Wednesday into Friday, the National Weather Service says much of the state will likely see flakes. While the mountainous region of Colorado is projected to see much deeper totals, with some spots expected to see two or more feet of accumulation, snowfall will likely extend into the Front Range and much of the Eastern Plains.
WARNING: 2 to 3 feet of snow expected to blast parts of Colorado

New mapping released from the National Weather Service shows that up to three feet of snow might hit parts of Colorado from Wednesday through Friday. While the highest totals are expected to fall on the taller peaks in areas of heavy snow, some more heavily trafficked spots will also be impacted. Wolf Creek Pass, for example, may get 19 to 26 inches, according to the service. The snow is expected...
Two Colorado hikes dubbed 'best for kids' in US

According to a recent article published by Travel + Leisure, two hikes in Colorado are among the best for kids in the country. On a short list of seven selections titled 'The Best Kid-friendly Hikes in the U.S., According to Parents,' both Hanging Lake and Pikes Peak made the cut.
Progress 'the best' yet on new trail to top of Pikes Peak

A third season of trail construction on the backside of Pikes Peak was "the best" yet, according to the agency leading the high-profile project. "Not only in terms of deliverable metrics, like trail construction and structures built; we outpaced the previous two years on every single metric," said Carl Woody, program director with Colorado Springs-based Rocky Mountain Field Institute. "In my view, our biggest success was the level of volunteer engagement."
Local skier dies at resort in Colorado, one week after death at same ski area

A skier has died at Colorado's Eldora Mountain Resort one week after the first skiing death of the slopesport season took place at the same ski area. Boulder County Sheriff's Office reports that a 60-year-old male skier was found unconscious and alone in the trees along an intermediate-level ski run called 'Hot Dog Alley' on Tuesday. It was apparent that the skier had collided with a tree at some point earlier in the day. On-scene resuscitative efforts conducted by ski patrol were unsuccessful, with the male pronounced dead in the first aid room around 11 AM.
Brewery moving into former air traffic control tower complex in Colorado

5 things to know about the Rocky Mountain National Park shootout

6 things to know about the Miners Candle wildfire

HIGH WIND WARNING: 80 MPH wind gusts could cause power outages, downed trees this weekend in Colorado

