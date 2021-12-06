ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Better.com CEO accused hundreds of the 900 people he laid off on Zoom of 'stealing' by working only 2 hours daily

By Hannah Towey
 6 days ago

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg.

Better.com

  • The CEO of Better.com, a digital mortgage company, laid off more than 900 employees over Zoom last week.
  • He accused "at least 250" terminated staffers of working just two hours a day, Fortune reported.
  • Better's management team reviewed employee productivity data such as missed phone calls, he said.

Vishal Garg, the founder and CEO of the digital mortgage company Better.com, laid off more than 900 people over Zoom last week. He accused "at least 250" terminated staff members of stealing from the company by working just two hours a day, Fortune first reported .

"You guys know that at least 250 of the people terminated were working an average of 2 hours a day while clocking in 8 hours+ a day in the payroll system? They were stealing from you and stealing from our customers who pay the bills that pay our bills. Get educated," Garg wrote, according to a Blind post viewed by Fortune.

Garg confirmed with Fortune that he was behind the Blind message, adding, "I think they could have been phrased differently, but honestly the sentiment is there." Insider has also reached out to Better for any additional comment.

Leading up to the layoffs, Better reviewed individual employee data such as the number of phone calls answered, missed, and placed, as well as client-meeting attendance, Fortune reported. The productivity rates helped inform the management team on who to keep and who to let go, Garg said.

Shortly after the Better.com CEO laid off hundreds of employees, Garg addressed the company in a livestreamed town hall. He laid out a vision of what he called "Better 2.0," with a "leaner, meaner, hungrier workforce," according to a leaked recording of the meeting shared with Insider.

He said he hoped to grow Better Real Estate 10 to 100 times, telling workers to expect stricter deadlines and more attentive management than before.

"If you felt in the past that people weren't looking — well, everyone is looking now," Garg said in the meeting.

In an interview with Fortune, Garg said terminated employees who feel they "actually had great performance" should reach out to the company.

Michelleee
6d ago

It’s a good thing he didn’t have a union running his business. He wouldn’t have had the control over who or how many he can fire. But in all fairness , an employer has the right to be upset when he finds out that people are working only 2 hrs when he’s paying them for 8 hrs worth of work. Timing was terrible for those he fired. But a company has to do what it has to do to survive .

Susan Javery
6d ago

Did he and his upper management takeva pay cut. Why did they keep employees who didn't work the actual 8 hours? You can't lump the whole 900 people you laid off into this group.

DONNA PEARMAN
6d ago

you don't fire 900 people before holidays.I am glad they got a month's paycheck.Hopefully they will find a job with someone who is stable

