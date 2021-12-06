'Vanderpump Rules' stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss end engagement

The relationship between Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and Midnight in the Switchgrass producer Randall Emmett has taken a negative turn as of late. By all accounts on the show, they were ride-or-dies for each other, especially Kent, who famously never let any of her co-stars talk smack about her “man.” The two welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Ocean, in March and were supposed to be walking down the aisle. Now, however, they are broken up and living separately. (It appears to be the result of Emmett being spotted with other women lately.) Apparently, though, Kent saw this end result coming a long time ago.

