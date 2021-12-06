Public defender’s offices closed in Baltimore after staffers test positive for COVID-19; employees seek more protections

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender closed two offices in Baltimore Monday after staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

One person at the Eastside District Court offices tested positive for the virus Friday and a person from the Circuit Court offices tested positive Sunday, said Melissa Rothstein, a spokeswoman for the public defender’s office. Both offices were closed Monday.

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, OPD follows the state protocols and CDC guidelines to reduce exposure and minimize the spread of COVID in our work spaces,” Rothstein wrote in an email.

Assistant public defenders remain available to clients by phone and email. On Monday, two public defenders participated by video conference in a sentencing hearing for a murder trial in Baltimore Circuit Court. The hearing was postponed for matters unrelated to the virus.

Workers at the Office of the Public Defender have been organizing for more than a year to form a union and lobbying the Maryland General Assembly to pass legislation that would enable them to hold union elections. Organizer and assistant public defender Marci Johnson said the recent coronavirus cases in their office underscore the need for a union contract.

“Workers need and deserve a voice in order to keep themselves, their clients and the public safe,” said Johnson, president of Local 423 of The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees or AFSCME .

Coronavirus cases have increased across Maryland from a low this summer. On Friday, state health officials announced they detected the first cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Maryland .

Two of the first three people in Maryland to test positive for the variant had been vaccinated but not received booster shots, state officials said. The first U.S. cases of Omicron were detected Wednesday.

The Maryland courts have struggled to keep up operations during the coronavirus pandemic. Officials canceled all jury trials for five months and reopened the courts last spring with a backlog of thousands of felony cases.

The sentencing hearing Monday was in the murder case of Malik Samartaney, also known as Lawrence Banks. In October, a Baltimore jury convicted him of second-degree murder for killing his adult daughter.

The conviction brings a maximum 40 years in prison, but his sentencing hearing was postponed after prosecutors alerted the judge and defense attorneys that they would ask for a longer prison term because of his violent past.

His public defenders asked for more time to prepare their response.