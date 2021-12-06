How to get VIP perks with the Southwest Priority credit card

Good afternoon everyone, happy Friday! I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 3 offers that end in the next week. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are 3 offers that end soon. Up first, Southwest Airlines is offering up to a 75% bonus, depending on the number of Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Points you purchase. This offer expires on February 15.

ALASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO