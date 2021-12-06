How to get VIP perks with the Southwest Priority credit card

12.99%, 17.99% or 22.99%, based on your creditworthiness. The TD Cash Credit Card from TD Bank is a rewards card designed for those who frequently dine out. With the TD Cash Credit Card rewards program, you earn 3% cash back on dining purchases, 2% cash back on groceries and 1% cash back for purchases in all other eligible spending categories. New cardholders can take advantage of no annual fee and a 0% annual percentage rate introductory period for 12 billing cycles on all balance transfers. After the intro periods, there is a standard variable APR of 12.99%, 17.99% or 22.99%, based on your creditworthiness.
