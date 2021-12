NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Donald Trump already blurred the line between entertainment and politics. A merger between a blank-check firm and his new media venture adds finance to the mix. If the plan comes to fruition, his backers may have a new way to support the former president’s agenda – and advance the prospects of political candidates he favors – without the usual campaign finance strictures, and with the prospect of making a profit to boot.

POTUS ・ 23 HOURS AGO