Marvel confirms Charlie Cox to continue to play Daredevil

While seminal Marvel Cinematic Universe stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans made it clear before their final outings as their on-screen heroes that they were leaving the franchise behind, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has a different reaction to his future with the series, noting he'll be back as long as they'll have him. The Asgardian is prepped to be getting his fourth standalone film with the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, but given how many other original characters from the franchise have seemingly made a permanent exit, he also admitted that he sees Marvel Studios shifting away from the importance of Thor going forward.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO