New 'Harry Potter' reunion trailer is here

By Chloe Melas
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
(CNN) — Something pleasant lies ahead. A new trailer for the "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" special, which will debut on HBO Max on Jan. 1, has released. (CNN and HBO are both part of WarnerMedia.) The new look...

