New 'Harry Potter' reunion trailer is here

There are many reasons to look forward to the coming year, aside from expert projections that Covid-19 is going to see a significant decline. The cast of Harry Potter promises to reunite on New Year’s Day, and everyone — well, almost everyone — is expected to be there. The big three, Dan Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, will make appearances, as well as Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright, and even the “adult” cast: Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, and Ralph Fiennes, among others. Don’t expect J.K. Rowling to apparate into the reunion, however. Apparently, she was not invited back, and while her camp hasn’t said anything about her exclusion, many people are assuming it’s because of controversial comments she’s made about the trans community throughout the past few months. We’re all excited to see Rupert Grint grace the 2022 Harry Potter reunion. Grint played the lovably loyal Ron Weasley, and since Harry Potter has ended, he’s been involved in many different projects, both on and off camera. Much has also happened with his personal life. While so many things have happened to him since the last Potter movie screened in theaters, he makes sure fans know that Harry Potter remains close to his heart.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO