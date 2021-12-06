ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Tomlin on beating Ravens: ‘Last week was last week’

By Jesse Pantuosco
 2 days ago

Mike Tomlin, who recently surpassed his Steelers predecessor Bill Cowher for the most wins in franchise history, should have been thrilled by his team’s performance Sunday against Baltimore, gutting out a nail-biter at Heinz Field. However, Tomlin, who has long been a staple of The Dan Le Batard Show ’s “useless sound montage,” seemed unmoved by Pittsburgh’s late heroics, channeling his inner Bill Belichick with this stoic soundbite from Sunday’s post-game presser.

Led by a resurgent Ben Roethlisberger (who deflected questions about reports suggesting 2021 will be his Steelers swan song), Pittsburgh needed all the poise it could muster in the fourth quarter, coming from behind to steal a hard-fought victory over their hated rival. Buoyed by a pair of Diontae Johnson touchdowns, Pittsburgh outscored Baltimore 17-9 in the final period, though it took a failed two-point conversion by the Ravens (sensing pressure from T.J. Watt, Lamar Jackson fired an errant pass in the direction of Mark Andrews) for the Steelers to finally exhale. The 20-19 triumph was Pittsburgh’s first since Week 9, ending a three-game winless drought for the black and gold.

Sunday represented a needed win for a team fighting for oxygen in a claustrophobic AFC North. But if Tomlin’s 15 seasons in Pittsburgh have taught us anything, it’s that the militant 49-year-old doesn’t take his poker face off for anyone.

I’ll take “Generic Coach Speak” for $600, Alex. Should Tomlin lighten up, allowing himself to smell the roses once in a while instead of treating every media interaction like a hostage situation? Probably. Will he? Fat chance.

