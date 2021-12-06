Conor Benn will look to make another statement as he takes on former world champion Chris Algieri this weekend, with the welterweight targeting Amir Khan or Kell Brook next: Everything to know ahead of the fight

Conor Benn will look to put the finishing touches on what has been a successful year as he takes on veteran Chris Algieri this weekend.

'The Destroyer' makes a swift return to the ring, having beaten Adrian Granados via unanimous decision only in September, which came after his emphatic first-round stoppage win over Samuel Vargas back in April.

The Brit, 25, is eyeing a massive 2022 ahead as he pushes for a world title shot, while the welterweight has already registered an interest in squaring off against either Amir Khan or Kell Brook.

The pair will finally settle their differences in the ring in February next year, with Benn recently confirming he will be sat ringside.

However, before Benn can think of a high-profile match-up of his own, he must first get through the challenge of former world champion Algieri, who is in a four-fight win streak.

Algieri has previously fallen short on three prior occasions, however, against Errol Spence Jr, Khan and Manny Pacquiao.

With the spectacle swiftly approaching, Sportsmail takes you through everything you need to know.

Conor Benn looks to finish off 2021 in style as he takes on veteran Chris Algieri on Saturday

Former world champion Algieri (right) has fought likes of Amir Khan and Manny Pacquiao

When is Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri?

The clash between Benn and Algieri is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 11 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

The pair are expected to walk to the ring at around 10pm on Saturday night for those in the UK, though that will of course depend on results beforehand.

There is also an abundance of action on the undercard, with Katie Taylor set to defend her collection of belts in the co-main event against Firuza Sharipova.

How to watch the fight

The fight, which will be a 12-round welterweight contest, will be broadcast live on DAZN, for those in the UK.

Fans will have to pay £7.99 a month to sign up for the streaming service, with the ability to cancel at any time.

The fight will be available to stream on the DAZN app, which can be downloaded onto a mobile device, tablet or Smart TV.

Benn vs Algieri: The key stats

Benn has won all 19 of his fights to date, while Algieri has fallen short on three prior occasions

Fight card in full

Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri

Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova

Robbie Davies Jr vs Hank Lundy

Karim Guerfi vs Jordan Gill

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr

*More fights to be confirmed

What's been said?

Benn has shown plenty of respect to his opponent ahead of the clash this weekend, but ultimately believes the bout is just another step towards a world title.

'To headline in a city like Liverpool you need to be in the ring against a world class operator,' he said. 'Chris has done it all, a former world champion and exactly the opponent I need to gain experience from.

'We expect Algieri to bring his best, but I want him deep in the trenches with me, I want to use this opportunity to display my skills and ability against a quality fighter to prepare me and take another step closer to a world title. A former world champ vs a very, very hungry contender, I can't wait for December 11.'

Benn insists he's 'very, very hungry' to show what he can to against a former world champion

As stated, the 25-year-old is also pushing for a fight against either Khan or Brook in 2022.

'Both of them are talking like their fight is a warm-up for me so that's fine,' Benn told The Sun.

'I will be ringside for their fight, one million per cent. I will fight the winner, no problem at all, bring on Khan or Brook, either of them.

'When I hear them and their promoter describe them both as Britain's two best welterweights, I completely disagree.

Algieri believes he will have too much experience for his younger opponent

'If anyone still thinks they are the two best welterweights we have to offer, or the winner of the fight is the No 1, I would like to clear that up straight away.'

Meanwhile, Algieri believes his superior level of experience will prove telling against a significantly younger opponent.

He said: 'December 11 with be a masterclass with me utilising my deep bag of skills and experience.

'Benn is hungry and tough but this is a huge step up in class for him. I'm coming to show that it's not his time yet. I still got the goods and the world will see it once again come fight night.'

Benn vs Algieri: The odds

With Benn showing significant improvement over the last year, it comes as no surprise that he's the overwhelming favourite to win on Saturday.

The welterweight is the 1/8 favourite to get the win, with a draw at 25/1 and an Algieri victory at 9/2.

Benn to win by stoppage is at 8/13, with a points win at 23/10. Meanwhile, a stoppage win for Algieri is at 11/1, with a points victory at 13/2.

*Odds as per Betfair and correct at the time of publication.