Hair Care

ALDI Is Selling a Dupe Of the Mega-Popular Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer

By Justina Huddleston
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xEjRy_0dFN0SNb00

Is there anything worse than having cold, wet hair after a shower in the winter? We hate the feeling, which is why we often heat style our hair in the winter. But traditional blow drying takes forever, and it can leave our hair looking frizzy . The solution? We’re kind of obsessed with hot air brush styling tools . Our first introduction to them was the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer , but we just discovered that ALDI is selling a dupe of this cult-fave beauty product, and it’s currently just $24.99.

Visage Hot Air Brush

$24.99


ALDI’s Hot Air Brush styling tool comes from Visage. It features a rounded brush that hot air flows through as you run it through your hair, drying off your strands and leaving them sleek and frizz-free. It has a ceramic coated heat plate to protect your hair from damage, and a cool touch tip so you don’t accidentally burn your neck while styling.

If you don’t have an ALDI near you, never fear. We discovered that the OG Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is currently on sale for 41% off on Amazon . It’s usual MSRP is $59.99, but right now you can get it for $34.88. It’s a great gift for fashionista types, especially since you can get it on sale. Sure, it’s not quite as affordable as ALDI’s Visage Hot Air Brush, but with the Revlon model you do get extra points for brand name recognition, especially if you are giving it as a gift.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

$34.88


Whether you’re lucky enough to have an ALDI nearby, or just take our advice and get the Amazon version, chances are your hair is going to look a lot better this winter than it did last year thanks to your new hot air volumizing brush.

Comments / 0

