County sees uptick in virus cases

LAWRENCEVILLE — While COVID-19 positive case numbers had been declining in Lawrence County for the past few weeks, a recent uptick in cases has revealed that the COVID-19 virus isn’t finished with the county quite yet as the Lawrence County Health Department reported 83 new cases for the week of Nov. 25 - Dec. 3.

The new numbers bring the total to 87 cases in the county with two individuals being hospitalized. Data shows that only 36.7% of Lawrence County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the LCHD, all individuals are currently isolating at their place of residence with exception of the hospitalized individuals. Public health officials are investigating the cases and speaking with individuals who have come into contact with positive patients before their diagnosis. Officials ask that if you are contacted that you respond promptly.

The virus is also making its presence known throughout the state of Illinois. Last week the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 42,559 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state. There have been 182 additional deaths since Nov. 26.

The preliminary seven-day, statewide positivity cases for Illinois from Nov. 26 - Dec. 2 is 4.7%. Approximately 69% of Illinois residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 61% of the total population is fully vaccinated according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Approximately 36% of Illinois’ eligible adults have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccines are an effective way to prevent infection, serious illness and death. Data shows that most people who contract COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Vaccines are not 100% effective at preventing the infection as “vaccine breakthrough infection” cases have been reported.

The LCHD is offering drive-through vaccine clinics every Friday, with the exception of holidays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are all offered as well as boosters for each brand. To schedule an appointment outside the clinic hours, call the Public Health office at 943-3302.

COVID-19 testing is offered Monday through Friday from 7:30-10 a.m.

As the county sees an increase in the number of cases, the LCHD is remiding residents to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms which include: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of smell or taste, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomitting and diarrhea.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, contact your healthcare provider or the Lawrence County Health Department for further guidance.