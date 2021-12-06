Illinois deer harvest up from first season in 2020

SPRINGFIELD — Harvest during the first part of Illinois’ firearm deer season, which took place Nov. 19-21, had an uptick of 3,153 deer from harvest during the first season in 2020. Hunters harvested a preliminary total of 50,200 deer during the first weekend in comparison to 47,147 deer took during the 2020 season.

That number counters a downward turn in harvest, so far, in archery deer harvest in 2021-22 as compared to the same time frame in 2020-21.

Hunters in Lawrence County took 375 deer compared to 334 taken in 2020.

Weather during the first part of firearm season most likely helped as it was typical fall weather in most parts of the state with some rain.

The Illinois’ seven-day firearm season concluded on Dec. 5 but other deer hunting opportunities are coming in the weeks ahead.

Muzzleloader-only deer season is scheduled for Dec. 10-12. Late-winter antlerless-only and Chronic Wasting Disease seasons will take place Dec. 30 - Jan. 2 and Jan. 14-16 in select counties. Archery season continues through Jan. 16.

For more details about deer hunting, open counties and other information, check out the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website at: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx.