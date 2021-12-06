ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Christmas Parade winners announced

By Courtesy Clarksville Parks and Rec
 2 days ago
The City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Government announced the winners of the 2021 Lighted Christmas Parade.

More than 100 local businesses, schools, and organizations showcased their Christmas spirit Saturday in Downtown Clarksville by presenting a float or a fun vehicle decked out in holiday cheer. This year’s theme was "Gingerbread Houses” and Lee Irwin, a long-time local reporter and radio personality served as this year’s parade grand marshal.

The awards are as follows:

Civic/Church

1st: Northwest High School FFA

2nd: Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

3rd: Ajax Turner Senior Citizens Center

Government

1st: Clarksville Gas and Water

2nd: Clarksville Department of Electricity

3rd: Montgomery County Highway Department

Business/Commercial

1st: Irving Materials

2nd: Screaming Eagle Express Car Wash

3rd: Jaden’s Photography

For more, contact Clarksville Parks & Recreation at 931-645-7476 or visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com

