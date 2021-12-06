Christmas Parade winners announced
The City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Government announced the winners of the 2021 Lighted Christmas Parade.
More than 100 local businesses, schools, and organizations showcased their Christmas spirit Saturday in Downtown Clarksville by presenting a float or a fun vehicle decked out in holiday cheer. This year’s theme was "Gingerbread Houses” and Lee Irwin, a long-time local reporter and radio personality served as this year’s parade grand marshal.
The awards are as follows:
Civic/Church
1st: Northwest High School FFA
2nd: Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee
3rd: Ajax Turner Senior Citizens Center
Government
1st: Clarksville Gas and Water
2nd: Clarksville Department of Electricity
3rd: Montgomery County Highway Department
Business/Commercial
1st: Irving Materials
2nd: Screaming Eagle Express Car Wash
3rd: Jaden’s Photography
For more, contact Clarksville Parks & Recreation at 931-645-7476 or visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com
