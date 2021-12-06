ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Panel Offers Look at Green Goblin’s New Costume

By Matt Singer
 3 days ago
As part of CCXP over the weekend, three Spider-Man villain actors — Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx — took part in a virtual panel about the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. Although all three men appeared in previous iterations of the Spidey franchise (Dafoe and Molina were Green Goblin...

