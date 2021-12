Pam Marino here, having never given much thought to how a routine chore like laundry is a privilege until over the holiday weekend when I caught up with a TV show called The Laundry Guy. The host, stain-removal expert Patric Richardson, says in his opening: “Clean clothes are a privilege.” His statement made me stop and think. I have the money to pay for the water, gas, detergent and other products I use to have clean and dry clothes. Not everyone does. It is indeed a privilege.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO