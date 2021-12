The Dual Drive might not be as cheap as some of the pedals in this list, but there’s an argument that no other stompbox released in 2021 offers more bang for your buck than this standout from Blackstar’s remarkable Dept 10 line. Somehow, the Dual Drive is a pedalboard amp, guitar recording interface, overdrive pedal, virtual speaker simulation suite and an emergency gig-saver all in one compact box – and it sounds great with it. It offers a level of functionality that was previously reserved for units with four-figure price tags, and for that reason alone, everyone should want one.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO