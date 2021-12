The University of Maryland has entered into a multi-year sports betting deal with PointsBet, the latest partnership between a sportsbook and a top-tier college sports program. The deal, negotiated through Maryland’s commercial rights partner PlayFly Sports, is the first betting partnership by a Big Ten school. While professional leagues have rushed quickly to partner with the booming U.S. sports betting industry, the NCAA and its members have been so far much more reluctant. The Australia-based bookmaker (ASX: PBH) will receive advertising opportunities in and around the school’s basketball and football stadiums, plus a presence across Terrapins digital properties. There are also educational...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO