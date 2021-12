The same wave of innovation that produced the development of nylon also created synthetic polyesters. Julian Hill, a member of the team at DuPont led by Wallace Carothers, first synthesized polyesters that could be spun into fibers. This occurred before the development of nylon; however, once the properties of nylon became apparent, the work on polyesters was set aside. The history of nylons and polyesters have been intertwined ever since, and to appreciate the reason for this it is useful to understand a little chemistry.

