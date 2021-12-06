ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

What Does the Process of Preparing for Texas Bowl Look Like for LSU?

By Glen West
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 6 days ago

LSU has faced a lot of adversity this season. Injuries and a midseason coaching change were just a few of the potential distractions this group had to deal with throughout 2021 and just weren't able to live up to the preseason expectations.

The Tigers (6-6) want this season to end with momentum as the program looks to the future under Brian Kelly. Wins over UL-Monroe and Texas A&M have already ensured the team is on a bit of a roll but these next few weeks will be critical to the future of the program.

Currently the players are preparing for final exams week so practices for the bowl game really won't start to heat up until next Saturday. With so many players currently beaten up a little bit, giving the players a little bit of a break to allow for bodies to heal was a decision made for this week.

Interim head coach Brad Davis says LSU is working to get one last win for the seniors on this roster but also to continue developing younger talent as well.

"The big piece for us right now is utilizing this time to develop our younger players," Davis said. "We want to focus on fundamentals, we want to focus on continued growth and really take this time to get our team away from distractions. The game is going to be the main thing. They know what's happening going forward, right now it's finishing this season, sending our seniors off the right way."

Currently there are a number of players out with bumps and bruises as well as soft tissue injuries dating back to the regular season. While Davis didn't get into any specific names, the hope is that a number of those players will be available to practice and play in the Texas Bowl against Kansas State next month.

"With the Jan. 4 bowl date, that will allow us to get some guys back which we're happy about," Davis said. "In terms of players opting out, it's not uncommon but at the moment we haven't had that cross our desk yet so if we do have players who choose to opt out we'll respect their wishes. They got the news this afternoon and were super excited about the bowl game."

The other priority for Davis at the moment is delegating certain coaching responsibilities. With the uncertainty of many coaches on staff, Davis said there are contingency plans if anything should crop up. As a way for him to focus more on duties as a head coach, Davis has expanded duties for analyst Joe Henry, who will now help with coaching the offensive linemen for the next 15 practices.

Receivers coach Mickey Joseph has also recently departed for Nebraska so passing game coordinator DJ Mangas will have expanded duties along with analyst Carter Sheridan.

"Right now the guys are here so we're gonna proceed," Davis said. "I as the interim head coach will have a contingency plan for anything that comes up. We're gonna coach this team, we're gonna put a good product on the field and we're gonna plan to win."

As far as head coach Brian Kelly's role is involved, Davis isn't exactly sure the kind of impact Kelly will have over the next few weeks. Kelly himself said that he hopes to have more extensive meetings with players on the roster and will surely start to build a culture that he wants heading into the offseason over these next 15 practices.

Whatever the case may be, Davis will be leaning on whatever Kelly ultimately decides his role will be.

"I'd be foolish not to utilize his expertise," Davis said. "He's coached in a ton of big football games so going forward I want to be in compliance to what he wants in regards to the organization of it. These 15 practices are valuable so we don't wanna waste one of them preparing for 2022."

The LSU coaching staff has spent much of the last week out on the recruiting trail, including the recently departed Joseph. The Tigers are in a bit of a haste to see this 2022 class come to fruition, so much so that Kelly is already out recruiting as well.

It was reported by 247sports that Kelly will be making an in-home visit to Texas linebacker Harold Perkins, one of the top rated prospects in the country who's considering LSU. With the early signing period rapidly approaching, Davis said the coaching staff will continue to put an emphasis on recruiting this week with many of the players preparing for finals week.

"Recruiting is a priority, it always has been and always will be at LSU so that part has not changed," Davis said. "We're focusing on signing a really good class. We've got some guys targeted that I think will be immediate impact players so that hasn't wavered in any of the transition."

Winning is the ultimate goal and with the players left on the roster still bought in, the goal is to not only get them better but close 2021 out with three straight victories.

"The main thing is winning, we've got a locker room full of competitors and if you focus on things outside of that you'll get embarrassed and that's something we don't wanna do," Davis said. "We've got great leadership in our locker room, a group of kids that have come together and united in the midst of a ton of adversity. For me as their leader, change is something that comes with college football and so I plan on keeping the players focused on what's important."

