Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has ruled as accidental the death of a Corry man who was fatally injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash north of Wattsburg on Saturday afternoon.

Victor Yost, 62, of Corry was riding an ATV on property off Half Moon Road when the ATV flipped and landed on top of him, Cook said Monday. He said Yost was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday at 4:52 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Coroner rules as accidental death of Corry man killed in ATV crash north of Wattsburg