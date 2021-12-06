ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3 more hostages released in Haiti, Christian aid group says

By David Shortell, Kylie Atwood, CNN
 6 days ago
(CNN) — Three more members of a group of 17 hostages kidnapped in Haiti in October were released Sunday night, according to a statement from the US-based Christian Aid Ministries. "We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night. Those who were released are safe...

