Victim of fatal Wasco shooting Saturday identified

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Officials identified the man that died on Saturday during a shooting on G Street as Guadalupe Chavez of Bakersfield.

Chavez, 46, was shot by another person and pronounced dead at the scene around 6:23 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s officials said.

Another victim was also shot during this shooting and rushed to the Kern Medical for treatment. The second victim’s condition was not immediately known, officials said.

No suspect information was immediately available, and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

