ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

KOAA Survey: Holiday season spending

By News5 Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30msOI_0dFMxm5Y00

Consumers are running into a lot more hurdles than usual around holiday shopping. Supply chain issues, inflation, and delivery delays are all raising prices. The News5 team wants to know if that's affecting you're spending, and whether you're planning on spending more, less, or about the same this holiday season.

This holiday season, are you spending?

46% Less
43% Same
11% More

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Consumer sentiment hasn't been this low since 2009, when the United States was in one of its worst economic downturns since the Great Depression. With one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year in full swing, consumers have a lot to consider.

There are ways to gift a loved one something that isn't as reliant on the supply chain. If you're out of ideas, you can always gift an experience.

It's not just consumers and shoppers who are navigating a tricky path this holiday season. Business owners are being forced to make difficult calls when it comes to supplying their stores with products, and figuring out how to factor in their increased costs to the sticker price.
___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Consumer Sentiment High in Black Friday Survey; Spending Expected to Shine

At least 31 percent of shoppers said they would be shopping on Black Friday in 2021 compared to 24 percent in 2020, according to a survey by professional services company Deloitte. Jenna Pogorzelski, Deloitte retail leader, joined Cheddar to break down the numbers and discuss the optimism expressed by the survey results despite ongoing retail hurdles such as the pandemic, inflation, and supply chain constraints. "We have updated data that consumers are a little less concerned than last year heading into stores," she said.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Holiday Shopping#Sticker Price#Weather#Inflation#Roku#Firetv#Appletv
fabulousarizona.com

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

While big-box stores are experiencing shipping delays and supply-chain issues, there is no better time to shop local than this holiday season. Here are 40-plus gifts from some of our favorite Arizona brands, businesses and nonprofits for spoiling the loved ones on your list.
SHOPPING
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
nbc15.com

More giving, less spending; a nationwide holiday season trend reflected in Madison area

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Spending less, giving more; according to GivingTuesday, that’s the nationwide trend so far this season. The national dollar amounts are in, and they show Black Friday and Cyber Monday spending was lower this year than last. On Giving Tuesday though, a day dedicated to charity, donations went up. A Madison tax expert attributes a lot of the increased generosity to the lasting effects of the pandemic.
MADISON, WI
Southlake Style

DIY Holidays

Seasonal decorations, toys, red and green gift wrapping, ornaments and Christmas trees. In the weeks leading up to the new year, department stores are filled with all of these items and more as families rush to finish their holiday shopping. But shelves are looking noticeably more bare this December, with supply chain issues continuing to affect local stores’ inventory. If you’re behind on your shopping this winter, here are a few pointers to make your own homemade gifts this holiday season.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
kscequinox.com

Holiday shopping on a student budget

The holiday season is here which means people will soon be purchasing gifts for loved ones and themselves, if they haven’t already. According to a 2021 survey conducted by lendedu.com, the average person spends $2,314 during the winter. This is largely due to the holiday season. As a result of so much money being spent during the holiday season, many feel it’s important to keep track of one’s finances. Many KSC students are sharing how they shop during the holiday season while on a student budget.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

8 Budget-Busting Holiday Spending Mistakes to Avoid

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. We have great intentions when we create our holiday shopping plan of attack. Maybe you’re the type who hits the stores armed with flyers, coupons, apps and lists. Or maybe you’re the type to hit the online stores without...
SHOPPING
lbccviking.com

Opinion: Support small businesses this holiday season

Choosing to do your holiday shopping at small, local businesses instead of major retail stores is far more ethical and will help make your community a better place. As a small business owner myself I can say it’s not just about money, but about being able to share my passion with people around me. In my experience as both a seller and customer, shopping small is a win-win situation.
SMALL BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Holiday Shopping Amid a Global Supply Chain Crisis: 3 Shoppers Share Their Plans

With global supply chains still facing monumental backlogs, gearing up for the holidays might look a bit different this year for some shoppers than it has in years past. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 5, Fool contributors Toby Bordelon, Vicki Hutchison, and Rachel Warren discuss their shopping strategies this holiday season.
SHOPPING
CBS 46

Kids items most impacted by supply chain crisis this holiday season

ATLANTA (CBS46) — With more people taking trips to retail stores ahead of the holidays, Americans are seeing empty shelves because of the ongoing supply chain crisis. COVID-19 continues to infect people around the world, causing labor shortages and global shipping delays. And with the ripple effects making goods both...
KIDS
smallbiztrends.com

Inflation and Omicron May Not Affect 2021 Holiday Shopping Season

The holiday season could surpass forecast spending figures and equate to a record year, despite inflation, supply chain issues and COVID-19 challenges like the omicron variant. According to National Retail Federation (NRF) Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz, the 2021 holiday season is on track to exceed the NRF’s forecast for record...
BUSINESS
Lootpress

Prioritize Safety, Security this Holiday Season

As we welcome the holiday season and prepare to celebrate with loved ones, it is important to stay vigilant and guard your personal, identifiable information. The holidays are a time for shopping and charitable giving, and while this is a time for sharing with family and friends, you need to be careful not to inadvertently share your personal information with strangers who may be identity thieves.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Footwear News

As Christmas Nears, Holiday Shopping Is Set Break Records, Despite Supply Chain Worries

While Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2021 are now in the past, the shopping season has yet to conclude. Online sales on Thanksgiving were essentially flat from 2020 at $5.1 billion, according to Adobe data. However, experts are still forecasting a record breaking shopping season this year, despite supply chain slowdowns and record high inflation. The National Retail Federation’s (NRF) expects sales in November and December to grow as much as 11.5% year over year. This number is higher than NRF’s initial forecast of between 8.5% and 10.5% growth. “Now that we’re in December, the holiday shopping season is nearing the finish line,” NRF chief economist...
BUSINESS
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy