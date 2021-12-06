ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hwy. 50 Back Open Near Camino After Chase, Standoff

 5 days ago

CAMINO (CBS13) — A man who barricaded himself in a vehicle after a chase along Highway 50 in El Dorado County has been arrested.

The chase led to Highway 50 being blocked in both directions in Camino near Snows Rd. on Monday morning.

It started in Solano County when a deputy spotted a dark-blue pickup driving erratically. The suspect refused to pull over, leading to a pursuit that ended near Snows Road in the Camino area. The suspect then barricaded himself inside of his truck for hours and wouldn’t come out, say officers. He was eventually taken into custody around 10:30 a.m. with the help of a K-9.

The suspect appeared to be struggling with officers and was placed — in handcuffs — in the back of a law enforcement vehicle.

A shelter-in-place was put into effect at nearby Camino Union Elementary School during the incident, which put local residents on edge.

“So, we know things happen…we were thinking: ‘could it be a gun?’ because the school was shut down,” said a resident. “We didn’t know it was over there on the freeway…when they said shutdown, I thought classrooms shut down and kids were under chairs.”

The suspect’s identity and specific charges he’s facing have not yet been released.

