Cicero-North Syracuse girls indoor track wins at Morse Kickoff Meet

SYRACUSE – No one could match the Cicero-North Syracuse girls indoor track and field team as it opened its 2021-22 season at SRC Arena last Wednesday for the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet.

With 98 points, the Northstars distanced itself from 10 challengers that included Liverpool , who was third with 47 points. The boys meet had C-NS get third place with 57 points as the Warriors, with 51 points, tied for fourth.

A clean sweep of the top four spots in the girls 1,500-meter run had the Northstars’ Gabby Putman win in four minutes, 53 seconds, with Marissa Navarra second in 5:05.28 ahead of Katy Harbold (5:14.60) and Ava Fisher (5:23.29).

This came after a 4×400 relay where Marissa Doty, Molly McGrath, Elianna Ballagh and Hannah Boyle prevailed in 4:19.80, nearly 20 seconds ahead of the field as Liverpool (4:45.29) was sixth.

In another relay victory, C-NS had Jaydin Mackey, Camryn Jacob, Grace Murray and Eva Farone go 1:57.18 in the 4×200 to beat out, among others, Liverpool, who was third in 1:59.56 thanks to Anahrie Anderson, Mia Wright, Lena Young and Caitlyn Guilfoil.

Finally, in the sprint medley relay, it was Boyle, Doty, Kaelyn Reid and Bella Julian getting to first place in 4:27.98 as Capria was second in the long jump, going 14’11”, half an inch behind Cazenovia’s Corrine Albicker. Danielle Crivelli finished sixth.

Clearing 5 feet 2 inches, Lilly Capria was victorious in the high jump, with Caleigh Boismenu topping 7 feet to win the pole vault. Jasmine Ayre took second in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.01 seconds, with Murray fifth. Gianna Boland rose to second in the triple jump, going 32’4”, with Crivelli fourth

Mackey, in exactly 8.00 seconds, edged Wright (8.01) and Guilfoil (8.05) for fifth in the 55-meter dash. C-NS also was fifth in the 4×800 relay as Shae Marryah Williams was fourth win the weight throw, heaving it 27’7 ¼”.

Liverpool had Beatrize Gugol go 31’8 ½” for third place in the triple jump as she also finished sixth in the 55 hurdles.

C-NS’s lone boys victory was in the pole vault, where Gavin McAllister cleared 10 feet and no one else topped 8 feet.

Dante Melfi ran 1,600 meters in 4:55 flat to get third place, while Sean Graves got fourth place in the 55 hurdles in 8.89 seconds. Trevon Walker finished fifth in the triple jump.

A Liverpool boys victory in the 4×200 involved Jason Swanson, Ny’Quez Madison, Josiah Dickens and La’Quan Lemon go 1:40.73, with the Northstars (1:45.44) back in fifth place.

Sweeping the throwing events, Jalen Graham had a winning shot put toss of 42’4 ½” before his weight throw of 57’4 ¾” blew out the field by more than 12 feet.

Bennett Robb was second in the high jump, clearing 5’10”. The Warriors were sixth in the 4×400 in 4:03.11 as Jason Swanson took sixth in the 55 sprint in 7.03 seconds and Madison (7.13) was seventh.