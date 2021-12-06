ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Baldwinsville boys basketball goes 1-1, beats Jamesville-DeWitt

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SshSi_0dFMxZYz00

ONONDAGA COUNTY – It was rough for the Baldwinsville boys basketball team last winter as it won just two of 10 games in an abbreviated schedule after J.J. Starling led the Bees to the 2020 Section III Class AA championship game.

Starling announced last month that he will attend Notre Dame next fall, spurning Syracuse University, among many other suitors.

As for the current B’ville squad, it gained a connection to SU when DaJuan Coleman signed on as an assistant coach to Mike Lewis.

Perhaps that had something to do with the Bees having its season opener last Tuesday at Jamesville-DeWitt, where Coleman was a standout on multiple state Class A championship teams before heading for SU.

B’ville beat the Red Rams 57-46, in large part due to its defense, which held the Red Rams to eight points in the first quarter and never let it get into full rhythm the rest of the way.

And while it took until the fourth quarter for the Bees to get away, it did so thanks to a three-pronged attack.

Trey Ordway produced a game-high 18 points. Dean Welch got most of his 14 points from three 3-pointers as Jason Bifulco earned 11 points and Eli Taft added eight points.

The home opener, against Syracuse Academy of Science, was the only one of the Bees’ first five games inside the Baker High School gym – and it resulted in a 63-57 loss to the Atoms.

What made it so surprising was that the Bees controlled large stretches of the first half and built a 32-18 advantage, only to get outscored by SAS 22-7 in a pivotal third quarter.

Stevyon Jones, with 24 points and 18 rebounds, and Andre Pasha, with 17 points and 10 rebounds, paced the Atoms. Taft led the Bees, with most of his 18 points from four 3-pointers as Bifulco got 14 points, Welch had nine points and Ordway added eight points.

B’ville takes on Westhill Wednesday and then meets Bishop Ludden Friday as part of the Peppino’s Invitational at SRC Arena.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus boys indoor track wins at Jensen Relays

SYRACUSE – For their second meet of the season, area high school indoor track and field teams spent Wednesday and Thursday at SRC Arena for the Oscar Jensen Relays. Marcellus and Westhill had both won sessions of the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet a week earlier. Now, in the second session of the Jensen meet, the boys Mustangs would prevail again.
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA’s Occhino bowls 300 game in win over Bishop Grimes

MATTYDALE – In what has already proven a memorable and historic month for Christian Brothers Academy athletics, eighth-grade bowler Eliana Occhino added to that history. Already establishing herself as one of the top girls bowlers in the Section III ranks, Occhino became the first player, female or male, to record a 300 game in the section in Thursday’s match against Bishop Grimes at Strike-N-Spare Lanes.
SPORTS
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville boys indoor track wins at Jensen Relays

SYRACUSE -No one could catch the Baldwinsville boys indoor track and field team during Wednesday’s first session of the Oscar B. Jensen Relays at SRC Arena. Picking up 105 points, the Bees turned back 17 challengers, including second-place Fayetteville-Manlius, who with 79 points was the only side close as Liverpool (53 points) was a distant third.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baldwinsville, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Baldwinsville, NY
Education
Baldwinsville, NY
Sports
Syracuse, NY
Education
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus boys basketball rallies past Westhill

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Though a full winter’s worth of games still lay ahead, it’s doubtful that the Marcellus boys basketball team would ever feel as much satisfaction as it did on the first day of December. Trailing long-time nemesis Westhill going into the fourth quarter, the Mustangs closed on a...
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Boys basketball Northstars handle Elmira, 62-47

CICERO – All sorts of noteworthy and worthwhile events surrounded the Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball team before it even took the court to start the 2021-22 season. To start with, while the Northstars returned several good players from last winter’s 8-4 team, it would not have back star forward Jerrod Hills, who decided to concentrate […]
CICERO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dajuan Coleman
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse Minoa, MPH volleyball both start 1-1

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Three area high schools have their girls volleyball teams still play a winter schedule – East Syracuse Minoa, Christian Brothers Academy and Manlius Pebble Hill. Each of them would get underway last week, with the Spartans finding immediate success during last Monday’s three-set sweep of the Oneida Indians. ESM dominated each […]
MINOA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville swimmers rally, defeat Liverpool 92-84

LIVERPOOL – For a long time, the Baldwinsville boys swim team would find that it could not keep pace with its neighbors from Liverpool, who long dominated the local large-school scene. All of this made Tuesday’s 92-84 victory by the Bees over the Warriors that much more satisfying, as B’ville trailed most of the meet […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Syracuse University#Rams#Goes 1#Notre Dame#Su#Bees#Atoms#Sas
Eagle Newspapers

Hockey Bees humbled by West Genesee in opening week

ONONDAGA COUNTY – There was no gentle way for the Baldwinsville ice hockey team to move into the 2021-22 season. Instead of games against overmatched opposition, the Bees instead met up with long-time rival West Genesee last Tuesday night at Shove Park in Camillus. And while the effort never waned, B’ville was overwhelmed in a […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville-Manlius boys bowlers race to quick start

ONONDAGA COUNTY – During the 2020-21 season, each of the Fayetteville-Manlius bowling teams demonstrated vast improvement that suggested they were both ready to challenge the top area sides. Getting underway this winter on Nov. 22 at Green Lakes Lanes, the girls Hornets roared past Central Square 3-0, though the F-M...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys indoor track flourishes in season opener

SYRACUSE – It didn’t take long for the Cazenovia boys indoor track and field team to make an impact in the 2021-22 season. In last Wednesday’s first session of the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena, the Lakers picked up 65 points, second among 11 teams, trailing only the 79 points […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee, Solvay bowlers begin new season

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Right before Thanksgiving, the boys bowling team engaged in a pair of matches against Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division foes. At Solvay Recreation Alley on Nov. 22, the Wildcats nicked a point out of visiting East Syracuse Minoa, but no more as the Spartans pulled out a 2-1 decision.
SOLVAY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville-Manlius indoor track sweeps at MVITA meet

UTICA – Both of the Fayetteville-Manlius indoor track and field teams made their way to Utica College’s Hutton Dome to open their 2021-22 seasons in the Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association Relays. And each of those sides would win, the boys Hornets earning 86 points to nearly lap runner-up Camden...
UTICA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
990
Followers
1K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy