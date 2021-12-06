ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Caz grad returns to sign first children’s book

By Kate Hill
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gtjLj_0dFMxYgG00
Cazenovia High School graduate Dr. Anne Namy Bramlage will be signing and selling her new children’s book, "Lakeside Friends: A Story About Cancer,” on Dec. 10 at the Cazenovia Public Library. (Submitted)

CAZENOVIA — On Dec. 10, Cazenovia native Dr. Anne Namy Bramlage will hold a book signing event at the Cazenovia Public Library (100 Albany Street) for her new children’s book, “Lakeside Friends: A Story About Cancer.”

The event will be held in the Reference Room from 4 to 6 p.m.

Published by Mascot Books, Lakeside Friends is the first installment of the Karis & Brook Stories, a series designed for children ages 3-7 (and older).

Using the principles of “Encounter, Educate, and Encourage,” along with real-life analogies to explain complex circumstances, the series aims to assist adults in structuring memorable and lasting conversations with children.

“Karis & Brook Stories is a way for loved ones to have educating conversations around complex subjects with [young] people,” said Bramlage. “This book series will address an array of health-related topics whereby children can encourage others and better understand the world around them. My vision is that these books are marketed not only for an individual with a complex situation but their siblings and peers who might not understand.”

Written by Bramlage and illustrated by Agus Prajogo and Yohanes Bastian, Lakeside Friends follows Brook, a boy who doesn’t know why his friend Joel can’t play with him at the lake like he usually does. When Brook learns of Joel’s cancer diagnosis, he has even more questions.

“Thanks to some ants and his quick-thinking Mom, Brook comes to understand the circumstances in his own way, and he even comes up with a creative way to spend some lake time with Joel,” the publisher’s book description adds.

Bramlage said the decision to focus the book on cancer was inspired by personal experience.

A childhood leukemia survivor herself, Bramlage also lost her brother Joel Namy to cancer in 2008.

Namy, who passed away at the age of 21, was a 2005 graduate of Cazenovia High School and a cadet at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

“. . . I want to educate children around health-related circumstances so they can be an encouragement to others in similar situations,” Bramlage explained.

The author graduated from Cazenovia High School in 2003 and now lives in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

She holds both a bachelor’s and master’s in elementary education, as well as a doctorate in the field of education, specifically leadership in higher education.

“My academic writing focuses on self-advocacy and the experiences undergraduate students with disabilities encounter on college/university campuses,” she said. “Children’s literature is a new field for me yet one I am really excited about.”

Lakeside Friends became available on Mascot Books last month; the official book release is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2022. Preorder on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Books a Million.

Copies will also be available for sale at the book signing event.

For more information, call the library at 315-655-9322 or email [email protected]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Former Cazenovia resident’s short story collections receive international recognition

CAZENOVIA — Within the past six months, Cazenovia native and author Jadi Campbell’s work has been honored with three book awards. On Nov. 14, her latest book, “The Trail Back Out” (2020), was named a finalist for the 2021 IAN Book of the Year Award (Short Story Collection) by the Independent Author Network, a community of authors who are self-published or published by a small indie press.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

New book explores untold history of Cazenovia

CAZENOVIA — On Saturday, Dec. 11, Cazenovia Heritage and the Cazenovia Public Library will host a talk by Erica Barnes and Jason Emerson on their recently published book, “The Bear Tree and Other Stories from Cazenovia’s History.”. The presentation will be held at the First Presbyterian Church Meeting House at...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Area Police Blotters — Nov. 15-29

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Arrests: Michael G House, 38, of Cazenovia, was arrested Nov. 17 in Wampsville and charged with grand larceny in the second degree and execute bench warrant. Aaron J Gabriel, 41, of Morrisville, was arrested Nov. 19 in Earlville and charged with execute bench warrant. Lindy L Lagrange, 46, of Rome, was […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Fox 59

Local Author discusses Children’s Book about Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIN) -She’s known as the “Mother of Thanksgiving” but do you know who Sarah Hale is?. She wrote the poem “Mary Had A Little Lamb”. She also campaigned for a national day of thanks to help unify families. Local author Jen Tousey has written a children’s book called...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Cazenovia, NY
miamitimesonline.com

Montgomery rapper speaks through children’s book

There was a time during the pandemic when Jacoby Browder, a Birmingham, Ala., native who grew up around Prattville, was unemployed for around seven months. Add to that the pressure of being the nonworking partner in a relationship and caring for a child, and Browder found himself in a depressed state of mind.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tulsakids.com

Librarians Choose Favorite Children’s Books of 2021

When it comes to books, your friendly children’s librarians have a hard time choosing favorites! (We can find something to love in just about every book, you see.) Nevertheless, here are some books that stood out to Tulsa City-County Library Youth Librarians Julia Cantrell, Joy Carr, Sarah Davis, Dana Henson, Steven Hulford, Haley Hurt, Maureen O’Keefe, Melody Palmer and Shelly Wimberley this year.
TULSA, OK
Killeen Daily Herald

Library marks Children’s Book Week

The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held its own Children’s Book Week last week, so library director Lisa Youngblood took the opportunity last Thursday evening to hold a Family Night program that celebrated not just reading, but also writing. Youngblood began the virtual program by introducing the book...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
myrgv.com

Weslaco teacher, author lauded for children’s book

WESLACO — Beatriz G. Garza Middle School special education inclusion teacher and author Rey Banda won two awards at the New York City Big Book Award for his children’s book “Bean Saves the Day.”. According to a social media statement from the book’s publisher, it won the general Animals/Pets category...
WESLACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Signing#Mascot Books#Lakeside Friends#The Karis Brook Stories#Cazenovia High School#The U S Military Academy
Portland Tribune

'Friends' slate children's book giveaway

The Friends of the Canby Public Library will have two titles available beginning Dec. 6 around town. Once again, the Friends of the Canby Public Library will give the gift of reading to more than 100 local children during the holiday season. The local nonprofit will give away free books...
CANBY, OR
Herald Community Newspapers

BookTrib's Bites: Mystery, History, and Great Children's Books

Dr. Pepper Hunt and Detective Beau Antelope team up again to investigate a tragic murder/suicide at a ranch of a prominent family in the small town of Farson, Wyoming. As they explore events leading up to the night of the disturbing crime, they are drawn into the dark heart of a troubled family touched by a legacy of trauma.
Wiscnews.com

$888 donated to purchase children's books

Reedsburg Area Medical Center employees raised $888 through the sale of equipment, fish tanks, an elliptical, and silent auction items, no longer needed in the facility on Nov. 30. The RAMC Foundation used these funds to purchase books for the Reach Out and Read program. The books are distributed by providers at the RAMC Physicians Group during patient well-child visits and ordered by Kris Houtler, assistant director at Reedsburg Public Library.
REEDSBURG, WI
WausauPilot

Children’s book illustrations exhibition to open at Woodson

WAUSAU – Radiating joy, artist Christian Robinson’s playful children’s book illustrations, featured in an exhibition opening at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, candidly address social issues while encouraging kindness to all. “What Might You Do? The Art of Christian Robinson,” on view at the Woodson Art Museum Dec. 4...
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Amazon
Asia Media

The Inclusive Children’s Books of Oriel María Siu

Once upon a time — eight years ago, to be exact — Oriel María Siu Ph.D.’12 went in search of children’s books to read to her soon-to-be-born daughter. That search only yielded frustration. She found that many books on the shelves overflowed with racial and gender stereotypes. To Siu's disappointment, children of color were rarely featured as main characters, and a great number of stories were based on whitewashed versions of history. Out of that experience, the series Rebeldita the Fearless was born.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Morgan County Citizen

A community cat inspires children's book

When a seemingly stray cat wandered near the feet of an artist at work in Madison, an unexpected story was born in the mind of Christine Shockley, a painter and now published author, inspiring a creative tale of a lovable cat saving a church in need. Shockley, 68, who hails...
MADISON, GA
News On 6

Children's Book By TPS Teachers Celebrates Tulsa's Diversity

A new children’s book called “Celebrate Tulsa!” tells the story of diverse cultures by highlighting festivals held each year. Anhna Vuong, the CEO of the Tulsa Public Schools Foundation, which is publishing the book, said “We realized so many Tulsans, born here, don't know all these events exist. So, what better way to promote the diversity of Tulsa than to use our festivals and our events?"
TULSA, OK
schulenburgsticker.com

Schmidts release children’s book ‘The Christmas Armadillo’

“The Christmas Armadillo,” a children’s book by Jim and Sheila Schmidt, has been scheduled for release on Dec. 1. The book follows an armadillo family as they discover the real meaning of Christmas, and features a cute little “armored animal” telling the real Christmas story. Among the topics addressed in “The Christmas Armadillo” are telling a child about the real meaning of Christmas,…
BOOKS & LITERATURE
romper.com

15 Nonfiction Children's Books On Your Kid's Favorite Topics

Most of us love reading cute fiction books with our kids on a regular basis, but every now and then it would be nice to slip in something a little different, wouldn't it? Adding a few nonfiction children’s books to your regular rotation of bedtime stories is a great way to sneak some educational content into the mix. These types of books are great because they are written specifically for kids so they’re engaging and easy to understand (and they don’t read like textbooks).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
heraldadvocate.com

Children’s author launches book and gives back

Children’s book author Portia Y. Clare will launch her new book while also giving back to the local community. Clare, a third-grade teacher at Bennettsville Primary School, said amid COVID-19 that children’s interactions with pet animals in the household were at times strengthened, strained, or established anew. Extensive periods of confinement made the home environment not only the site for most family activities, but also the hub for children’s school and many adults’ work.
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
977
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy