Madison County, NY

Area Police Blotters — Nov. 15-29

By Kate Hill
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 6 days ago


Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests:

Michael G House, 38, of Cazenovia, was arrested Nov. 17 in Wampsville and charged with grand larceny in the second degree and execute bench warrant.

Aaron J Gabriel, 41, of Morrisville, was arrested Nov. 19 in Earlville and charged with execute bench warrant.

Lindy L Lagrange, 46, of Rome, was arrested Nov. 21 in Oriskany and charged with violating probation.

Patrick C Kinney, 50, of Chittenango, was arrested Nov. 23 in Chittenango and charged with an unspecified violation of local law.

Phoenix W.Z. Frick, 19, of Manlius, was arrested Nov. 23 in Manlius and charged with disobeying a mandate of a court in the second degree.

Charles S Cook, 34, of Oneida, was arrested Nov. 27 in Oneida and charged with violating probation.

