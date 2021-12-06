ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Underperforms amid Rate-Hike Expectations

By CME Group
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold shows a consistent negative correlation with changes in expected Fed funds rates. Expectations for falling rates boosted gold from mid-2018 to mid-2020. Since mid-2020, expectations that the Fed might tighten policy appear to have held gold back. Gold has been a major underperformer among risky assets despite surging...

MarketWatch

Gold prices settle lower after back-to-back session gains

Gold futures settled lower on Thursday for the first time in three sessions, with strength in the U.S. dollar pressuring prices for the precious metal, as easing worries surrounding the omicron variant of the coronavirus dulled haven demand. Traders have not increased investments in gold given that fears surrounding the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Average US long-term mortgage rates hold firm another week

The average interest rate on a long-term mortgage in the U.S. held firm again this week.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed rate home loan ticked down this week to 3.10% from 3.11% last week. A year ago, the rate stood at 2.71%.The average rate on a 15-year mortgage also dipped slightly, to 2.38% from 2.39% last week. One year ago, that rate was 2.26%.Many economists expect U.S. interest rates to rise in coming months as the Fed pivots from the easy money policies it adopted after the coronavirus outbreak ravaged...
REAL ESTATE
etftrends.com

Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 12/05/2021

1. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas. KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, featured on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. Natural gas prices declined, falling to the lowest level since August, due to warmer than expected winter temperatures. 2....
STOCKS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asian markets rise as investors wait for U.S. inflation

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence the Federal Reserve's decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo declined. Wall Street rose for a third...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Gold futures edge up, even as dollar, yields inch higher

Gold futures were rising slightly on Tuesday, but a rally in global stocks, an advance in Treasury yields and a firming dollar may cap the move for the precious commodity. was trading $4.50, or 0.3%, higher at $1,784 an ounce, after the yellow metal on Monday lost 0.3%. Treasury yields...
MARKETS
benefitspro.com

Interest rates: Expectations for moving higher

Each year for the last few years we’ve been taking a hard look at the drivers behind interest rates and conveying our thoughts about where they might go in the future. Looking back to last year, we forecasted that without a substantial improvement in global economic growth expectations long-term interest rates wouldn’t move significantly higher. Global economic growth expectations, and inflation expectations, have indeed increased since then and long-term rates followed the trend higher, though perhaps not as high as many had hoped and have fallen off slightly since March of 2021.
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Interest rate hikes will not dim the allure of property

The pandemic surge in property prices has reached around the globe. From Turkey to New Zealand, from Russia to Australia, house prices have soared in the past year. Overall, prices rose 9.2 per cent across 55 countries in the 12 months to the end of June, according to research from Knight Frank, a property agent. The developed world led the way with a 12 per cent gain, well ahead of the 4.7 per cent increase in developing countries.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Gold: Inflation Hedge Or Inflation Expectations Hedge?

Over time, Gold (XAU/USD) has been considered a hedge to rising inflation. And although that may be true over the course of the long-term, its not always true in the short term. As inflation rises, Gold tends to rise as well. However, the price of Gold in the short term tends to move on inflation expectations, rather than the headline inflation. In addition, the injection of headlines into the news also causes Gold to move (just as with many other instruments). Over the last 22 months, the consistent headlines that have been moving the price of Gold has obviously been the coronavirus. When a new mutation of the coronavirus is discovered or the number of new cases is rising, the price of Gold will rise (negative headlines). When vaccination rates rise, the price of Gold may fall.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

London midday: Stocks fall amid worries about Omicron, rate hikes

London stocks were still in the red by midday on Thursday as concerns about the new Omicron Covid variant and potential rate hikes weighed on investors’ minds. The FTSE 100 was down 0.7% at 7,119.72, having taken its opening cue from Wall Street, where stocks tumbled after the first US Omicron case was identified.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

RBA could hike rates before 2024 – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann comments on the upcoming RBA monetary policy meeting. “We expect the current Quantitative Easing (QE) program to continue until February 2022. We now also flag the potential for rate hikes to come earlier than our initial projection of early 2024, although we still believe current market pricing of RBA rate hikes is too aggressive.”
MARKETS
Gazette

Powell says Federal Reserve could move faster toward rate hikes amid high inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that, in light of high inflation, the central bank might wind down its bond-purchasing program sooner. Powell, testifying before the Senate Banking Committee alongside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, faced questions about inflation, which has been soaring all year. The Fed has insisted that inflation, which is running at 6.2% for the year ending in October, is "transitory" and will tamp down. On Tuesday, though, the chairman said that term might no longer be appropriate.
BUSINESS

