Gold Underperforms amid Rate-Hike Expectations

Over time, Gold (XAU/USD) has been considered a hedge to rising inflation. And although that may be true over the course of the long-term, its not always true in the short term. As inflation rises, Gold tends to rise as well. However, the price of Gold in the short term tends to move on inflation expectations, rather than the headline inflation. In addition, the injection of headlines into the news also causes Gold to move (just as with many other instruments). Over the last 22 months, the consistent headlines that have been moving the price of Gold has obviously been the coronavirus. When a new mutation of the coronavirus is discovered or the number of new cases is rising, the price of Gold will rise (negative headlines). When vaccination rates rise, the price of Gold may fall.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO