According to the latest update, the decentralized finance (Defi) industry has been growing in popularity over the past several months, with the overall value locked in Defi climbing at $265.74 billion. Many investors believe that the trend is sustainable, but some disagree with this. Most analysts have said that it’s just a bubble or a pricing error, and there is no way for it to continue growing in such a huge amount. So far, they have been wrong. Many people called it a bubble and lost millions of dollars of valuable token holdings. Unlike Undercoin though, this trend isn’t expected to stop growing so fast.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO