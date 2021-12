Palm Beach County’s contractor, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD), is currently mobilizing for construction of the Jupiter/Carlin Shore Protection Project located just south of the Jupiter Inlet. The Project represents the northernmost major renourishment area in the County and acts as a feeder-beach for down-drift shorelines throughout the County. Waterside mobilization includes temporary staging of pipelines and equipment within the southeast portion of the Port of Palm Beach District’s Turning Basin. The Port is typically used for mobilization of publicly funded countywide dredge projects due to its location as the only deep-draft port facility in the local area. Assembly of pipes and equipment will be limited to the hours of 7:00am to 5:00pm, and impact gun work will be further limited to the hours of 8:00am to 5:00pm. GLDD will minimize weekend work and expects most of the activity in the Port to occur during mobilization and demobilization. Primary mobilization activities are anticipated to be complete by early next week.

