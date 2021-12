The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) recently hit a 52-week high as the Omicron variant caused some concerns in the market heading towards the end of 2021. Not only is the variant causing investors to seek safety amid the volatile movements, but inflation is also lurking in the background. A hawkish Federal Reserve could foresee raising interest rates sooner than expected after realizing that inflation could last longer than anticipated, debunking the transitory narrative.

