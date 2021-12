It's reported that up to one-billion dollars worth of gear and materials are stolen from job sites in the US every year, which is something the Ring Jobsite Security System is intended to help combat against. The equipment comes from the connected security brand as a construction site-specific solution that is intended to be placed where conventional security cameras and equipment can't be. The system consists of the Ring Alarm Pro base station that has a built-in eero router for connecting to the Internet along with a cellular backup as well as a camera, spotlight, motion decors and more.

