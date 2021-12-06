ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

AP Top Stories December 6 A

Daily Gate City
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the top stories for Monday, December 6th: Modi and Putin meet in New Delhi;...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

glamourmagazine.co.uk

I was forced to marry an older man at 12-years-old. By 14, I was a mother. This is my story.

'The Heartbeat of Iran' is a new book by award-winning journalist Tara Kangarlou. It features a collection of 24 stories of everyday Iranians living inside their homeland – from the story of a transgender woman in Tehran, to the country's first female race car driver, or a blind environmental activist in the country's poorest state of Sistan and Baluchestan – each chapter is a heartfelt journey into the diversity of beliefs, struggles, and complexities of life in today's Iran.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox News

Pope Francis visits Cyprus and urges people to heal divisions

Pope Francis praised the "mosaic" of Cyprus’ multiethnic people as he arrived Thursday on the ethnically divided Mediterranean island and urged it to welcome migrants and heal the divisions that have lacerated the country for nearly a half-century. Francis opened a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece by drawing attention...
RELIGION
Reuters

UK PM Johnson tries to reassure South Africa over travel ban

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told South African President Cyril Ramaphosa that he would work to reopen international travel after Britain stopped flights from South Africa due to the spread of a new coronavirus variant. South Africa has said that the travel ban is unjustified,...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Portugal to demand negative Covid test from all travellers

Portugal is tightening its restrictions for travellers, announcing that even vaccinated arrivals will need to present a negative Covid test to enter the country. “It doesn't matter how successful the vaccination was, we must be aware we are entering a phase of greater risk,” Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday, reports Reuters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

EU countries tighten travel rules over new COVID-19 variant concerns

BRUSSELS, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- A slew of European countries have restricted travel from southern Africa amid concerns over the new COVID-19 variant. The B.1.1.529 variant, first detected in South Africa, is reportedly more transmissible and has been classified as a "Variant of Concern" by the World Health Organization. The...
TRAVEL
hws.edu

Exploring Denmark

Madison Kaenzig de Denus ’22 explores the food scene in Denmark through a SIIF Grant and traveled to Greece with her “Cultural Diversity and Integration” class. Sociology major and entrepreneurial studies minor Madison Kaenzig de Denus ’22 has been studying this Fall in Copenhagen, Denmark through the Danish Institute for Study Abroad (DIS) program. As part of her core course “Cultural Diversity and Integration,” Kaenzig de Denus has been learning about migrant integration processes in Denmark and her class visited Sønderborg to learn about a community of German migrants.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Francis hits out at EU migration divisions at start of Greek visit

Pope Francis on Saturday blamed the EU's nationalist divisions for a lack of coordination on migration as he began a landmark trip to Greece, aiming to improve complicated relations with the country's Orthodox Church. Meeting with the head of the Orthodox Church of Greece, Archbishop Ieronymos II, Francis stressed the "common roots" of the two churches and followed John Paul in asking for forgiveness "for the mistakes committed by many Catholics."
EUROPE
Daily Gate City

The AP Interview: CDC director on omicron variant

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told The Associated Press on Wednesday that U.S. omicron cases so far show mainly mild illness. (Dec. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/3c3a503795064c10abe7c7d00421e714.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Gate City

Police subdue priest who shouted 'heretic' at Pope

Pope Francis was heckled by an elderly Greek Orthodox priest on Saturday as he arrived for a meeting with the head of the country’s Orthodox Church. (Dec. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d7f5e8e904fc47bf9deabf9a2bb42a79.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Gate City

Japanese mogul visits International Space Station

A Japanese billionaire and his producer rocketed to space and reached the International Space Station hours later on Wednesday. (Dec. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f5d13a9caa5142779de68a72b64ecfbe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Axios

Pope Francis denounces European governments' migrant response

Pope Francis criticized European countries' response to migrants and asylum seekers during his visit to a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos Sunday. Why it matters: The pope said "migration is a humanitarian crisis that concerns everyone," but little had changed in the global response to displaced peoples since his first visit to Lesbos five years ago, per a transcript of his remarks. "Human lives, real people, are at stake. ... let us stop this shipwreck of civilization!"
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Pope Calls Migrant Crisis 'Shipwreck of Civilisation'

LESBOS, Greece (Reuters) -Pope Francis condemned the exploitation of migrants for political purposes on Sunday during a visit to the Greek island of Lesbos, branding the global indifference to their plight the "shipwreck of civilisation". Francis walked through the Mavrovouni camp, which holds about 2,300 people, stopping to greet dozens...
WORLD
KTLA

Omicron variant sparks tightening of travel restrictions in U.K.

Britain’s government tightened travel restrictions Saturday amid concerns about the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, saying all travelers arriving in England will need to take a COVID-19 test before they board their flight. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the new rules will apply from 4 a.m. London time Tuesday. “In light of the most […]
TRAVEL

