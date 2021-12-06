ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paola, KS

Mary "Agnes" Scherman

republic-online.com
 2 days ago

Agnes Scherman, age 106, passed away December 5, 2021, at North Point...

www.republic-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate votes to nix Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paola, KS
Obituaries
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Home, KS
City
Paola, KS
The Hill

Meadows suing Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy Cross Cemetery#North Point Nursing Home

Comments / 0

Community Policy