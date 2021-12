LOS ANGELES — A blowout? No, these Lakers would rather have a nail-biter any night. A slog of a game turned into a suspenseful one, then graduated into the absurd on Friday night as the Lakers couldn’t finish off the short-handed Sacramento Kings in regulation, or a first or second overtime period. Finally, in the third 5-minute bonus session, it bit them, and De’Aaron Fox (34 points) and the struggling Kings – a team the Lakers should have crushed on paper – were able to snatch a 141-137 victory away from the Lakers at Staples Center.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO